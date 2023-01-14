PAULDING — With a new year comes reorganization of the school board here, but not much has changed in regard to leadership.
On Tuesday evening, Matt Stoller once again was voted in for the position of president for Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education. Vice president for the board is Brian Egnor who is also the student/legislative liaison for the board. Egnor will report on legislative happenings in the state as well as updates on Vantage Career Center. A much talked about appointment was made at the meeting as well. Jim Menzie was approved as the Paulding High School football coach. (A story about his hiring appeared on page B5 of Thursday’s Crescent-News.)
Superintendent Ken Amstutz commented on the hire.
“We are excited that our football team has a coach,” said Amstutz. “We are now going forward and hope all the best for Coach Menzie.”
In other news, the board:
• approved the 2023-24 academic calendar as presented.
• approved Dawn Martinez as a graduate of the Class of 2022.
• accepted the resignation of Corey Davis, intervention specialist, effective at the end of the current contract year, and Marcy Retcher, middle school secretary, effective June 1.
• approved a one-year limited contract of second shift high school custodian, Ian Gochenour, effective Jan. 11.
• entered executive session to discuss personnel issues.
