Though children are enjoying their seemingly-endless summer break, the calendar shows that back-to-school time is approximately three brief weeks away, depending on the school district.
If parents haven’t gone over their classroom supply list posted by schools and teachers, THIS is the time to do so — particularly if they want to save some money this weekend.
Many area stores are already advertising back-to-school sales and now is the time to take advantage — especially this Friday-Sunday. A permanent Ohio sales tax holiday is in effect those days, thanks to Senate Bill 226.
The tax-free holiday runs from midnight Friday and ends at noon Sunday. During this three-day timeframe, the following items are exempt from sales tax, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation: clothing priced at $75 per item or less; school supplies priced at $20 per item or less; and school instructional materials priced at $20 per item or less.
To take advantage of the savings this week, parents need to prepare their lists for their children’s clothing and school supplies.
Not included in the tax-exempt status are sports and recreational equipment or dancing shoes, noted the Ohio Department of Taxation.
Typical back-to-school supplies include book bags, crayons, folders, glue, highlighters, pens, pencils, rulers, scissors, etc. And with many school supply collections set to get underway by area agencies before classes start, now is also the time for those who donate to step up and make those purchases as well.
Among those that collect donated school supplies are Ravens Care Tools for School live drive, benefiting Defiance and Ayersville district students; Tools for School drive, benefiting Hicksville students; Central Shares, which collects for Central Local students; and Tinora High School Rambunctious Radicals, which collects for Northeastern Local students.
The sales tax exemption also applies to those who purchase via mail or the internet. Those items qualify as long as they are purchased during the three-day period, even if delivery is after the exemption period, noted the Ohio Department of Taxation. The sales tax holiday was made permanent by law and Ohio vendors must comply.
