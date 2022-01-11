HAVILAND — The annual organizational meeting was held by the Wayne Trace Local Board of Education Monday, followed by its regular meeting of the board.
During the regular meeting, the board approved salary increases for administrative and central office staff, discussed upgrades to the high school gym, and shared information about an upcoming community meeting to discuss strategic planning for the district.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president for 2022 were Rhonda Stabler and Pat Baumle respectively. Sworn in as new board members were Melanie Forrer and Jeremy Moore, while Stabler was sworn in after winning re-election in November.
Other business included:
• voting to hold the regular meeting of the board on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., and confirming the board members are to be compensated at a set salary of $100 per member, per meeting.
• authorizing treasurer Lori Davis to make transfers within the general fund accounts to pay bills in the limits of appropriations; secure advances from the county auditor when available; and invest active, inactive or interim funds at the most productive rate of interest.
• authorizing superintendent Ben Winans as program administrator in making decisions to take part in any local, state or federal program deemed advantageous to the district; to attend and represent the district at all professional meetings; to approve staff members’ attendance at professional meetings; to employ temporary or substitute personnel as needed; approve all regular field trips and vocational trips, however out-of-state trips and overnight trips must have board approval; to sign salary notices on behalf of the board; approve all extra-curricular activity budgets; as purchasing agent for the district and to establish $25,000 as the limit without prior board approval; and, when the board is not in session, to make offers of employment directly to candidates for teaching or non-teaching positions; and accept resignations which have been submitted by employees when the board is not in session.
• authorizing the treasurer and board president to borrow money if needed.
• establishing the board service fund and allocating $3,500 to the fund.
• approving SORSA employee and dishonesty and faith performance coverage as an alternate to the Surety Bond for the treasurer and board president with a blanket limit of $1,000,000; the substitute teacher rate at $90 per day; and membership into the Ohio High School Boards Association for 2022.
• recognizing legal counsel Scott Scriven and Dinsmore and Shohl.
• authorizing the treasurer and superintendent to apply for and receive grants or sub-grants and enter into associated contracts.
• designating positions as cashiers for the board, and authorizing the following individuals to make bank deposits: assistant treasurer, superintendent secretary, building secretary, concessions manager, ticket manager, cafeteria staff and building librarian.
• setting petty cash funds as follows: athletic department tickets, $1,700; concessions, $600; athletic checking, $4,000; and custodian of each petty cash fund shall be the supervisor or advisor in charge.
Following the organizational meeting, the board moved into the regular meeting where superintendent Ben Winans discussed an agenda item to approve a 4% salary increase for administrative and central office staff, effective for 2021-22.
“Our administrative staff do not have step increases included in their contracts,” began Winans, “so I did a study of local administrators, and based the increase I’ve proposed off what I believe is fair, and what we need to do keep our administrators competitive in the area.
“We value the job that all staff do in the district, and we want to make sure we compensate everyone fairly,” added Winans.
The board approved the salary increase resolution.
Winans went on to discuss there have been issues with bleachers in the high school gymnasium, and that now is probably the time for replacement.
“Those bleachers are 30 years old, that’s hard to believe, but with lead time on materials and with what needs to be done, we need to do something soon so we can have them installed and ready for the fall sports seasons,” said Winans, who plans to get quotes and get information to the board in February.
At the December meeting, representatives Eric Baltzell and Doug Rentz of Garmann Miller were on hand to discuss with the board the process of master planning for the district.
It was announced Monday that a community information meeting, which will be run by Garmann Miller representatives, will be held Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m., at the high school cafeteria, or gymnasium, depending on the number of people in attendance.
“We invite all community members and district stakeholders are invited to come and give input,” said Winans. “This is the first community meeting, we will likely have one more before we get to the end of the process.”
On Monday, the board announced that Peggy Glick and Al Welch as the 2021-22 inductees into the Wayne Trace Staff Hall of Fame. An induction ceremony will be held Jan. 22 between the JV and varsity boys basketball game.
Winans shared that current Chromebooks for students in grades 2-6 will need replacing, as they are set to expire in 2022. In February, Winans will share information on new Chromebooks that will last until 2029.
Following the regular meeting, the board went into executive session to discuss personnel. Following executive session, the board voted approved a 3-year contract for Winans, effective Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2025.
“I thank the board for allowing me to work in the position I’m in, in the community I’m in, with the people I work with,” said Winans. “I look forward to the next three years, to see the district go in a positive direction.”
In other business, the board:
• recognized each of the board members for their service to the district, as January is School Board Member Recognition Month.
• OK’d Matt Holden as weight room supervisor.
• voted for the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center substitute list.
• approved the 2022-23 school calendar. The first day of classes for students will be Aug. 17, with the last day for students May 23.
• commended Grover Hill Elementary student Brooke Tigner for winning the Grover Hill spelling bee, and Ashlyn Manz for finishing as runner-up.
• commended Payne Elementary student Jerrick Johnson for winning the Payne spelling bee, and Demirian Goings for finishing as runner-up.
