PAULDING — Safety and discussion of demolished buildings school property were the focus of discussion at Paulding Exempted Village Schools’ board meeting this week.
In effort to work through a catastrophic event such as an active shooter in the school, district-wide training will be held on July 31, reported Superintendent Ken Amstutz.
“We as a school district will have a meeting with local law enforcement to talk about active shooter information,” he stated. “We will then have a district-wide in-service on Aug. 22 to do planning for the event of an evacuation of the school. This year we are up for a full-scale evacuation. The timing is very good and we are comfortable with the staff of the Paulding sheriff who will work with us. We will also work with our SRO in the Paulding building which is a Paulding police officer, and in Oakwood, which is an Oakwood police officer.”
Amstutz also led discussion for the property that previously housed records. The buildings have been demolished and the records therein have been taken to the PARC Lane building
“We have a company that has come in to copy the records for us,” reported Amstutz. “The PARC Lane building is where we store those records. Some of them we were able to be thrown away and some of them we recycled. Right now we are just waiting for what we can do next with the property where the demolished buildings were. We may not do anything for a while, but the buildings were on our property and in disrepair, and we needed to demolish them.”
In other news, the board:
• changed its meeting time to 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month.
• approved paid medical leave for Eric Deisler, middle school principal, beginning Aug. 1.
• approved a one-year administrative contract with Tanya Rickenberg as 2022-23 middle school principal, effective Aug. 1.
