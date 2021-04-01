Ryan Yeager from Defiance High School student of the month at Four County. Ryan is the son of Chad and Jenny Yeager and is a senior in the Automotive Technologies program at the Career Center. Nominated by his instructor, Mr. Kennerk, Yeager is a member of Skills USA, and is on the Career Center honor roll. Ryan is part of the Early Job Placement program and receives class credit for working at Estle Chevrolet Buick, Bryan. After graduation, he plans to continue working in the automotive field.
