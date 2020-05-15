Fairview re-roofing project

Shown are workers from Damschroeder Roofing of Fremont reroofing Fairview Middle/High School. The project, which was approved in March at a cost $402,033.76, is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

 Photo courtesy of Central Local Schools

