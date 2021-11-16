HAVILAND — The Wayne Trace Robotics Engineering and Marketing Team that qualified for national competition was in attendance at Monday’s Wayne Trace Local Board of Education meeting to discuss its competition at Bowling Green State University (BGSU), and to let board members operate a robot.
In addition, the board was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, and heard an update from superintendent Ben Winans about the district’s master plan.
Advisor Megan Chapman, and volunteer Angie Stokes, presented the robotics team that placed third overall in the Falcon BEST (Boosting Engineering, Science & Technology) competition at BGSU. The team qualified for national competition, which will be held Dec. 11-12 in Denver.
“It was nice to hear about the process you went through the last several months,” said superintendent Ben Winans. “From building the robot and programming the robot and marketing the robot ... all of this is very impressive. We’re excited for you to compete at nationals.”
Sharon Spinner, an educator at Wayne Trace, and the mother of Eli Spinner who competes on the robotics team, shared how much Eli is enjoying being part of the team. She told the board he knows what he wants to do, and he really likes working with the people in the club.
Treasurer Lori Davis presented the five-year forecast, in which she shared the district is projected to be in the black the next four years, before showing deficit spending in year five.
“Wayne Trace is in a good financial situation right now, just looking at the estimates I put together earlier, it appears our income tax is going to come in higher than our original estimates, which is good for the district, and which means personal income in the district is going up,” said Davis. “As far as state funding, I really didn’t put much increase there, because we don’t have the final numbers from the Ohio Department of Education yet.
“Those will be released in December, and I’m kind of anxious to see what those are, and the forecast will be updated when they do come in,” added Davis. “We don’t anticipate we’ll go down in funding, but I can’t anticipate an increase at this time, either. Our revenues are stable, and our expenses have been updated to show what we expect to spend in personnel, we will see a decrease in purchased services due to the new funding formula.”
The board approved the forecast.
At the October meeting of the board, Winans shared he and the board have been working with Garmann Miller Architects on the district’s master planning process. Representatives from Garmann Miller will look at each of the buildings in the district to see what needs to happen into the future.
“At our last meeting our board approved the master planning process with Garmann Miller, and representatives will be here next week to start that process,” said Winans. “They will come in to do a walk through and see what we need to do the next 20 years. As most of the district knows, the last major renovation took place in 2004, so the board is committed to keep our facilities are in good working order.
“To do that, and to make sure we’re being fiscally responsible, we’ve partnered with Garmann Miller to be proactive in maintaining our campuses,” continued Winans. “Once the walk through is completed, we will look through the findings, and develop committees that include staff and community members, so that we can ultimately use all the information to create a plan to work through the next 20 years.”
Winans gave a brief update on COVID, telling the board: “We haven’t seen a jump in student or staff cases, and operations seem to be going well. As far as contract tracing, we have the least amount of students out of school, probably since we started this process.”
In other business, the board:
• approved amended appropriations and revenues for fiscal year 2022.
• OK’d the SORSA employee dishonesty and faith performance coverage, as an alternative to the Surety Bond for the treasurer and board president, with a blanket limit of $1,000,000.
• accepted the resignation of Jen Mohr, for the purpose of retirement, from her position of elementary physical education and assistant high school volleyball at the end of 2021-22.
• voted for Toni Baker as a bus driver, effective Nov. 1.
• approved the following supplemental contracts: Joel Dunham, drama club advisor; Caleb O’Donnell, drama club teach assistant; Jenna Dunham, drama club volunteer; and Megan Chapman, robotics advisor.
• commended the students, teachers, and principals for organizing and leading the Veterans Day assemblies at all three buildings.
• OK’d a resolution, extended by Senate Bill 1, which allows the district additional flexibility in hiring substitute teachers.
• voted for an overnight trip for the cross country team to Findlay on Oct. 29.
• approved overnight trips for the high school wrestling team, if necessary, Jan. 21-22, 2022 to Van Buren; Jan. 28-29 to Lima; March 4-5 to Troy; and March 11-13 to Columbus.
• OK’d the substitute list as updated by the WBESC.
