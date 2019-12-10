Roach honored with state proclamation

Riedel and Roach

Northeastern Local School District Superintendent Jim Roach, shown here on the right, was guest of honor at a retirement open house Sunday at Tinora Elementary School. One of the highlights of the afternoon was a surprise presentation by State Rep. Craig Riedel, left, of a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives praising Roach as “one of Ohio’s most respected educational administrators.” Roach will retire Dec. 31 after 40 years in the Northeastern district and 24 years as superintendent.

Load comments