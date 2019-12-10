Roach honored with state proclamation

Northeastern Local School District Superintendent Jim Roach, shown here on the right, was guest of honor at a retirement open house Sunday at Tinora Elementary School. One of the highlights of the afternoon was a surprise presentation by State Rep. Craig Riedel, left, of a proclamation from the Ohio House of Representatives praising Roach as “one of Ohio’s most respected educational administrators.” Roach will retire Dec. 31 after 40 years in the Northeastern district and 24 years as superintendent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.