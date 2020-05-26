Stevie Rieger (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)

Parents: Melisa and Steven Rieger, Napoleon

Activities and awards: 4.0 honor roll, Scholastic Achievement Awards, DAR Good Citizen’s Award, Spanish club treasurer, National Honor Society, art league, varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, varsity softball, elementary basketball coach, kids fest helper

Post-high school plans: Stevie will attend Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, and play softball for the next four years. She will study chemical engineering.

Erica Sickmiller

(Salutatorian)

Parents: Teresa Sickmiller and the late Scott Sickmiller, Napoleon

Activities and awards: honor roll, Northern Lakes League Senior All-Academic Team, OHSAA Division II District 7 All-Academic Team, varsity volleyball team captain, French club treasurer, National Honor Society sergeant in arms, prom committee chairman, yearbook staff, St. Paul Napoleon youth group

Post-high school plans: Erica will attend Cedarville University for a bachelor’s degree in allied health, with plans to attend Palmer College, Davenport, Iowa, for a doctor of chiropractic degree.

