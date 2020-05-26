Stevie Rieger (Valedictorian, 4.0 GPA)
Parents: Melisa and Steven Rieger, Napoleon
Activities and awards: 4.0 honor roll, Scholastic Achievement Awards, DAR Good Citizen’s Award, Spanish club treasurer, National Honor Society, art league, varsity volleyball, varsity basketball, varsity softball, elementary basketball coach, kids fest helper
Post-high school plans: Stevie will attend Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, and play softball for the next four years. She will study chemical engineering.
Erica Sickmiller
(Salutatorian)
Parents: Teresa Sickmiller and the late Scott Sickmiller, Napoleon
Activities and awards: honor roll, Northern Lakes League Senior All-Academic Team, OHSAA Division II District 7 All-Academic Team, varsity volleyball team captain, French club treasurer, National Honor Society sergeant in arms, prom committee chairman, yearbook staff, St. Paul Napoleon youth group
Post-high school plans: Erica will attend Cedarville University for a bachelor’s degree in allied health, with plans to attend Palmer College, Davenport, Iowa, for a doctor of chiropractic degree.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.