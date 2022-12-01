HAMLER — A five-year forecast of revenues was given to the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education during its Monday evening meeting while a student also reported on a recent leadership event.
Treasurer Breanna DeWit’s forecast indicated that deficit spending will be the name of the game for the next five years. It is projected to be near half a million in fiscal year 2023, according to DeWit.
“The deficit spending is projected to be approximately $426,000 in FY23,” DeWit clarified, “with a projected cash balance of just over $6 million at the end of the five-year forecast.”
According to a press release from Superintendent Josh Biederstedt, there are many reasons for the near flat-lined projected revenues.
“The state funding model is changing and some of those changes are still unknown,” advised Biederstedt. “To account for that, the state funding was flat-lined. Additionally, the still unsettled Rover Pipeline appeal had a great impact on both the taxes they pay and also the state funding the district gets.”
According to her report, DeWit indicated that the district has made some investments “based on student needs which have had impacts on the purchase service line.” There are still needs for some additional classrooms for disability students and preschool learners, however, she said.
Additionally about 67% of the budget is made up of personnel costs, and there have been increases in fuel and utilities.
Biederstedt added that there are increases in needs for the staff, including nursing, technology, English as a second language (ESL) and the resource officer.
The superintendent also reported that two projects have been contracted with Prodigy Building Solutions, a construction firm from West Chester.
The first project, at a cost of about $115,000, is for expansion of a bathroom to be used by individuals with multiple disabilities. Painting of hallways of the middle school, at a cost of $75,000, is the second project slated for this summer.
Brenton Rettig, Patrick Henry junior from Malinta, attended the meeting and reported on a youth leadership conference that he attended in the summer. The HOBY Leadership meeting was held at Ohio Northern University, Ada.
Rettig shared at the meeting that he attended with about 70 other students. He hopes to work in urban planning or intergovernmental relations after school.
“The most important thing I learned was that everyone has different opinions and some will be different than yours,” said Rettig. He explained that because he now understands that he has learned to respect others’ opinions.
According to its website, “HOBY’s flagship program, the state leadership seminar is designed to help high school sophomores to recognize their leadership talents and apply them to become effective, ethical leaders in their home, school and community.”
Through an interactive program attendees learn about themselves, their roles in the world and engage with other students from their own state. The event is three or four days that focuses on personal, group and societal leadership, and has reportedly impacted many students.
In other news, the board:
• celebrated the 2022 girls cross country team, with a proclamation, for its eighth place finish in the state this fall.
• approved two memorandums of understanding: one for club archery, the second for an additional paid assistant for baseball and softball, if needed.
• set the January organizational meeting for Jan. 10. At 6:45 the board will meet for tax commission/records and follow with the organizational and regular meetings.
