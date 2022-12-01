Presents at school board

Brenton Rettig is a Patrick Henry junior from Malinta. who presented at Monday night’s school board meeting on a leadership event he attended in the summer. According to Rettig, the event raised awareness of the need to respect differing opinions.

 Photo courtesy of Patrick Henry Schools

HAMLER — A five-year forecast of revenues was given to the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education during its Monday evening meeting while a student also reported on a recent leadership event.


