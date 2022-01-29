After an organizational meeting on Tuesday evening, the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) Superintendent Kerri Weir announced the upcoming retirement of Bill Hanak, Superintendent at North Central Local Schools (See related story).
North Central Local Schools has a search underway to secure a new superintendent effective Aug. 1, 2022, due to the retirement of Hanak. NwOESC rolled out the vacancy announcement in late December with applications accepted through Feb. 9, 2022, and will continue to assist in the search.
President Pro-Tempore Brian Baker opened the organizational meeting and the oath of office was administered by Treasurer Homer Hendricks to Baker, Christine Smallman and Ross Stambaugh.
The 2022 governing board then elected Baker as president and Deborah Gerken as vice president, and decided to keep the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. as the regular monthly meeting with two exceptions: November will be on the fifth Tuesday, and December will be on the third Tuesday.
The treasurer administered the oath of office to two new appointments to the board for the term Jan. 25, 2022-Dec. 31, 2023: Kelly Hug, Williams County District 8 board member; and Mary Alice Nagel, Defiance County District 6 board member.
Additionally, NwOESC will play a key role in the following new additions:
• Patrick Henry, Multiple Disabilities Classroom at the elementary level and additional W/F section of preschool;
• Edgerton, classroom with a focus on Communication/Autism at the elementary level, with the capacity to add an additional classroom at the JH/HS level if there is interest.
• NwOESC submitted a FY22 School Safety Grant through the Ohio Attorney Generals’ Office. If awarded, funds will help offset expenses related to Crisis Prevention Intervention, including workbooks, trainer recertification, and building trainer capacity.
• ODE has extended the deadline for districts to elect to receive American Rescue Plan Homeless funds and/or join a consortium if their allocation is below $5000. NwOESC has formed a consortium, which currently has 11 member districts and five out of area districts participating. Use of funds to help identify homeless students, provide wrap-around services to address challenges of COVID-19, and enable homeless students to attend school and fully participate in school activities.
The board appointed:
• Jill Gilliland as Compliance Officer female representative, and Steve Hastings as Compliance Officer male representative for the purpose of coordinating the center's efforts to comply with applicable Federal and State laws and regulations, including the duty to address in a prompt and equitable manner any inquiries or complaints regarding discrimination/retaliation or denial of equal access (i.e. Civil Rights, Anti-Harassment, Section 504, ADA, and Title IX) for 2022.
• Jill Gilliland, and Andy Hunter as Title IX Coordinators for the purpose of coordinating the center's efforts to comply with applicable federal regulations regarding nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in education programs and activities for 2022.
• OSBA Legislative Liaison: Brian Baker
• OSBA Student Achievement Liaison: Christine Smallman
• Audit/Finance Committee - Homer Hendricks, Ross Stambaugh, Jim George, Mary Alice Nagel
• Building and Grounds Committee - Kerri Weir, Homer Hendricks, Chad Rex, Brian Baker, Deborah Gerken, Christine Smallman
• Policy Committee - Kerri Weir, Homer Hendricks, Nona Rupp, Lori Weber, Kelly Hug
