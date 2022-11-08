HAVILAND — Retirement of the athletic director, the finances and the PBIS program were a few of the highlights on the agenda of the Wayne Trace Local School District Board of Education meeting Monday.
Jim Linder, athletic director and physical education teacher at Wayne Trace High School, tendered his resignation on Monday evening.
“He gave the board notice that he will retire at the end of the school year,” said Superintendent Paul Jones. “His retirement/resignation is contingent upon retire/rehire.”
Linder started at Wayne Trace Schools as athletic director in August of 2003. The end of this year will mark his 20th year in the school district.
Jones also reported that Treasurer Lori Davis gave her five-year forecast for the district. At present the district is doing well financial and will most likely continue to be for the foreseeable future. With the caveat that there is no forecast that is foolproof, Jones said that he board was pleased with Davis’ report.
Before Jones became superintendent, the district had implemented the Positive Behavioral Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program. The program is a three-tiered system based on data, systems and practices used to help get positive results from students. Jones spoke positively of the program.
“I was the principal at Payne Elementary before I took this position,” said Jones. “I was familiar with the PBIS program because Ben (Winans, former superintendent) had gotten it started before he left. The staff have been very supportive and I can’t say enough about how well they have implemented the system. ... All four principals talked about PBIS at the board meeting tonight and how well it’s going.”
In other news, Jones reported that Tim Manz, curriculum director has been an invaluable resource with the state grade card.
“Tim has broken down the parts of the grade card to help the teachers and staff understand those results,” said Jones. He also said that is one of Manz’s talents — the ability to breakdown challenges into manageable sizes. As curriculum director Jones said that Manz has offered many resources to teachers and staff alike.
Jones said that with basketball season on the horizon the community will be impressed with the new bleachers in the gymnasium.
“The students have seen them (the bleachers) every day, but now it’s the turn of the community,” he added. “They look great and I know that the community will appreciate them too.”
(0) comments
