SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education discussed the district’s restart plan, changes to the school calendar and handled several personnel matters on Monday.
Superintendent Steve Arnold also shared the district’s remote learning plan (see related story, Page A1).
Arnold opened his report by praising administrators, teachers and staff for the many hours of work in putting together the district restart plan for 2020-21, which was approved by the board.
“When the 2019-20 school year came to an end, we all turned our attention to the start of the 2020-21 school year,” said Arnold. “Countless conversations have occurred with superintendents in both Defiance County and the four-county area, with the Defiance County Health Department, with Defiance County principals and with several members of our teaching staff.
“From these conversations, we were able to produce the Central Local Restart Plan,” continued Arnold. “In this document, we have attempted to provide direction for everything from the moment a student steps on a bus to what classrooms would look like; from social distancing efforts during the school day to PPE ...
“Our primary goal throughout the plan is to keep our students and staff members safe while providing the high-quality education that the Fairview community has come to expect.”
Fairview Middle School principal, Suzanne Geis, and Fairview High School principal, Tim Breyman, explained that students in grades 6-12 will have a staggered start to the year, which necessitated the calendar changes.
The district will use Aug. 12, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, to provide remote learning training in order to have teachers proficient by the first week of school (which starts Sept. 2).
“On Sept. 2 just sixth-graders will be in the building, with seventh- and eighth-grade teachers connecting with their students virtually,” said Geis. “On Sept. 3 we will have the seventh-graders in the building, with sixth- and eighth-graders at home practicing the virtual experience. On Sept. 4 eighth-graders will be here.”
Said Breyman: “On Sept. 2 we will have ninth-graders and new students in the building, on Sept. 3 we will have sophomores, and on Sept. 4 juniors and seniors. We will do a walk-through with each class, discuss protocols and get them ready for when all the students are here on Sept. 8. I’m excited for the school year.”
The board approved the changes.
Arnold updated the board on the roof project, which is complete, and which came in $7,000 less than estimated at $396,000. In addition, the new middle school lockers have been installed.
Following discussion with Garmann Miller & Associates this summer on interior projects, designs for six science rooms, the band and chorus rooms and two restrooms are in the works. Arnold shared that work will not move forward until a determination is made following tax collections in October.
In his report, CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples shared the district ended fiscal year 2020 with a deficit of $606,000. Of that, $403,000 was from the advance to the permanent improvement fund to cover the roof expense, which will be paid back in fiscal year 2021 through income tax collections.
Another $202,000 can be attributed to the loss of state funding that occurred in May and June. In addition, the district transferred $50,000 to the food service fund at year end.
“When you factor these items in, along with the savings for the reduction in expenses due to the shutdown, we would have broken even for the year,” said Samples.
In other business, the board:
• adopted new and revised policies concerning Title IX regulations, OTES 2.0, attendance for remote learners and face coverings.
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Teachers’ Association of Central Local Schools concerning kindergarten screening.
• okayed the retirement/resignation of bus drivers Marilyn Kunesh and Ethan Wirick, effective at the end of the current contract year.
• voted for the employment of Megan Gearhart and Jessie Sliwinski as kindergarten screening teachers, to be paid $35 per hour, up to six hours per day, for three days.
• approved several one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21; and the volunteer services of Bodi Kaufmann, golf.
• okayed the Wood County Juvenile Detention Education Program agreement for 2020-21.
• voted for the Community Memorial Hospital athletic training services agreement, at a cost of $15,000, paid for by the athletic department, booster club and board.
• approved filing a proof of claim on behalf of the district in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy lawsuit, at no cost to the district.
• okayed employing several classified bus/van driver, custodian, food service and secretary substitutes for 2020-21.
• accepted the list of approved OTES and OSCES evaluators as follows: Tim Breyman, high school; Suzanne Geis, middle school; and Sherrie Brown and Amy Hammer, elementary school.
• voted for the bus routes for 2020-21, and approved Phil Hetrick, Scott Heighland and Arnold to change routes as needed.
• approved Phelan Insurance as the district’s property and liability insurance carrier, effective Sept. 1, at a price of $44,847 per year.
• okayed the following donations: $2,100 from Nic Alvarez to the general fund; $5,000 from Werlor to the athletic fund; and $250 from the Sherwood VFW to the band fund.
