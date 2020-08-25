LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education approved a new contract for superintendent Richie Peters, the district’s restart and remote learning plan, and a pair of memorandums of understanding (MOU) with the Liberty Center Classroom Teachers’ Association (LCCTA) concerning professional development and supplemental contracts during its regular meeting Monday.
A new five-year contract for Peters, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2026, was approved by the board. Peters, who has served as superintendent at Liberty Center since Jan. 1, 2019, was appreciative of the new contract.
“The board went through the evaluation process, and following that process, the board had the confidence to give me a new contract,” said Peters. “I’m certainly grateful and humbled by that. I look forward to continuing to help lead the district for the foreseeable future, and again, I’m very thankful for that.”
Peters discussed the district’s restart plan and remote learning plan, which includes changes to the calendar so teachers have two more professional development (PD) days to focus on remote learning, should the need arise during the school year. The start date of the school year was pushed from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27 so that PD could take place Aug. 24-25.
“The MOU to change the calendar and to add professional development days were to give our staff the opportunity to be trained on remote learning,” said Peters. “One of our goals coming into the year is to have our kids at school every day if possible, with that being said we have to face the reality that a situation could arise where we could have to go remotely for an extended period of time.
“We want to be better prepared for that than we were last spring,” continued Peters. “That’s why we added the two professional development days to the calendar for distance learning and strategies. That plan is more robust (than last spring) and will add consistency district-wide for attendance, grading, homework assignments at a much better quality (than last spring) if we are forced into that situation.”
Concerning the other MOU, the board approved an agreement with the LCCTA in which all supplemental contracts awarded for 2019-20 are to be paid in full, while supplemental contracts for 2020-21 will be paid differently if any extracurricular season/activity is cancelled during the school year.
Head coaches who oversee an athletic program for any sport at any grade level will be paid in full, while other coaches (junior high, freshman, assistants) will receive 33% of their salary if they worked the preseason, but the season is cancelled prior to its start. In the case of a mandated interruption of the school/learning program, year-long supplementals (yearbook, National Honor Society, band, class advisor) will be completed remotely.
All other affected supplementals will be paid a prorated rate based on the percentage of the season/supplemental work completed when cancelled.
“I am very confident about the school year after our collaboration with the Henry County Health Department, and the other superintendents in our county, where we were able to put a plan together to put us in the best position to have kids here in person,” said Peters. “We can’t control everything, but I’m confident that we will be able to keep kids and staff safe, because I believe in our plan and our people.”
The restart plan, remote learning plan, changes to the calendar and the MOUs with the LCCTA were approved.
In her report, CFO/treasurer Jenell Buenger shared that the district received an additional $81,771.08 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to be used in the fight against COVID-19 in the district, that’s on top of the $53,000 the district has already received.
The money has been used for personal protection equipment (PPE) for staff and students, for plexiglass in rooms where social distancing is difficult, to hire an additional school nurse, for an ionizing air-handling system for the school, to help pay for extra cleaning and for hand sanitizer in classrooms and on buses.
In other business, the board:
• approved participation in the following state and federal grants for 2020-21 and appropriations and modifications: Coronavirus Relief Fund, $81,771.08; Expanding Opportunities for Each Child Non-Competitive Grant, $2,914.29.
• okayed the retirement/resignation of Donna Crozier, bus driver at the end of 2019-20. Crozier served the district for 30 years; and approved her as a substitute bus driver for 2020-21.
• offered Raellen Merrit a one-year limited contract as a third-grade teacher for 2020-21.
• approved an increase in hours for Katie Youngmann, Ashley Chapa and Lori Giesige as tutors for an elementary student from six hours per week to nine hours per week for two weeks.
• okayed a MOU with Carrie Pratt for a reduction in schedule to 6.5 hours per day during the third and fourth nine weeks of school so that Pratt can complete the school counselor certification program.
• voted for Kinsey Woolace as junior high cross country coach for 2020-21; voted for several volunteers to the music program; and voted for several custodial substitutes.
• declared transportation impractical for one student who will attend Lial Catholic School and offer payment in lieu of transportation.
• amended the price for all varsity sporting events to $6 for adults and students.
• voted for the bus routes for 2020-21.
• approved the amended services agreement with Henry County Hospital among Holgate Local Schools, Patrick Henry Local Schools and Liberty Center Local Schools, commencing Aug. 20 for one year at a cost of $86,070.
• okayed the clinical agreement for the early childhood/paraprofessional education program with Northwest State Community College.
• voted for the 2020-21 agreement for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center at a rate of $75 per day, and the Juvenile Residential Center at a rate of $85 per day.
• accepted the following donations: $2,000 to the athletic department from an anonymous donor; $87.50 worth of temporal scanner thermometers for the athletic department from Zeb Orr; and 1,100 masks from the Bureau of Worker’s Compensation.
