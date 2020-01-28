The Defiance City Board of Education passed a resolution opposing the EdChoice Scholarship program, accepted a donation from OAPSE Local 9 representatives, and heard about a problem with a pair of HP computers at Defiance Elementary School during its meeting Monday evening in the community room of the Defiance City Building.
Other items discussed included: the Amazing Shake, the possibility of fitting district school buses with cameras, an update on the Defiance Community Auditorium project, Ohio Schools Council membership and the 2020-21 school calendar (see related story, Page A3).
Superintendent Bob Morton explained that discussion about the EdChoice Scholarship program, in which students from designated public schools have the opportunity to attend participating private schools, has been discussed by the board in past meetings, before explaining why he would be asking the board to pass a resolution opposing the program.
“What I want you to understand is that I’ve reached out to our local state representative (Ohio 82nd House Rep. Craig Riedel), explaining our displeasure with this program,” began Morton. “For example, our elementary school can get a ‘C’ on the (state) report card, and be considered a failing school in the eyes of legislators. Being a product of public education, and doing what I do for a living, I have opposition to how this was put out.
“Most people look at this as public schools vs. private or parochial schools, but that’s not the issue. The issue is not funding public schools correctly at its inception, then taking $500 million (of that funding) and sending it to private or parochial schools,” continued Morton. “What you see in your packet is an action item to vote on later opposing EdChoice in the state of Ohio.”
Morton shared that Defiance City Schools believes in school choice, but went on to say: “When you don’t fund us the money for the student, but then require us to pay it, it’s a double whammy.”
Cheryl Swisher, district CFO/treasurer, gave an example of how much the district would lose if 5% of its students opt out of attending Defiance City Schools.
“If 5% of our students in grades 1-8 left, that would be 75 students at $4,650 per student, for a total of $348,000,” began Swisher. “Couple that with the fact that those children would no longer be attending here, so we would lose the funding we would get for those students, which is $4,200 per child, which would equate to $403,000. That would mean as a district we would lose $750,000 if 5% of our students left.”
Said Morton: “It’s a huge hit, and I’ve said to our administrative team, to our local representative, to anybody who will listen ... the only way we would weather a storm like that would be to cut staff, or ask the taxpayers for more money. Obviously this is not a good situation for the kids of Defiance City Schools, period. I’m optimistic the legislature will make changes, but the deadline (to sign up for EdChoice) is Feb. 1, so it will have to happen fast.”
Lindsay Long, Defiance Education Association president and a middle school math teacher, was in agreement with Morton about opposition to EdChoice.
Said Long: “I’m a teacher in a tested area, and for teachers in a tested area, 50% of their evaluation is based on test scores. Now, in addition to that, teachers have the added pressure of performing well or the district can make drastic cuts to staff. In my opinion (EdChoice) is a punitive law, punishing school districts on a flawed system of report cards and high-stakes testing.
“EdChoice is making the problem worse, and it’s going to be harder to get the students to perform well with less staff,” added Long. “I read the resolution, and I am asking you to adopt it, as well as to contact your local lawmakers. I have, and I’ve asked the association members to do so as well.”
The board voted to unanimously approve the resolution opposing the EdChoice Scholarship program.
John Hancock, a bus driver in the district, and Michelle Hill, an aide in the district, were in attendance to present a donation as representatives of OAPSE Local 9. Hancock, the Local 9 president, shared the members raised $300 to help students in the district who are in need of lunch money.
Said Hancock: “As a union, we love the kids we serve, and this is a way for us to pay it forward and help those kids who need the help.”
In his report to the board, technology coordinator Andrew Eckhart shared that batteries in two HP computers in the elementary school overheated in a span of two weeks. The overheating led to plastic melting on the computers, which then gave off a foul odor. He explained that this is something that is not common, and that representatives from HP were looking into the problem. Eckhart explained he should get an answer to what happened Tuesday (today).
