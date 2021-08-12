Reopening plans, quarantine guidelines and school funding were the main topics of discussion during the Defiance City School Board of Education meeting Wednesday evening.
Superintendent Bob Morton shared the Defiance City Schools (DCS) reopening plan (see related story, Page A5), for 2021-22. He explained the plan is subject to change, depending on future mandates if they occur.
Although masks are not currently required for students and staff, they are encouraged, and anyone who wishes to wear one at school is welcome to do so.
In addition, Morton explained masks will be required for anyone who rides the bus, per an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), until Sept. 13. The CDC can mandate masks on school buses, because the federal government classifies school buses as “public transportation,” and because school districts receive federal money.
“I feel confident coming back to school for in-person learning, because we were in school with in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year,” said Morton. “We have those experiences in our tool belt, if you will, and I’m confident when we open we will be able to manage what needs to be managed.
“We want people to know there’s a difference between a mandate and a recommendation,” continued Morton. “With a recommendation, that allows our stakeholders, our families, to make the best choices for their children. At the same time, children and bus drivers will be required to wear masks on school buses, that is a CDC mandate, and because districts get federal money for buses, school buses are considered public transportation.”
Morton explained the latest quarantine guidelines from the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) concerning COVID-19 exposure (see related story, Page B5). He also shared a vaccination clinic, provided by Rite Aid, was held Wednesday at Defiance High School for anyone 12 and older. Approximately 10 persons were vaccinated.
“As far as the quarantine, it really comes down to if you’re wearing a mask, or if you’re not,” said Morton. “If you’re wearing a mask and you follow the guidelines, that probably means no quarantine, or much less time in quarantine. If you’re vaccinated, that probably means no quarantine.
“If you don’t wear a mask and you’re not vaccinated, expect quarantine protocols like last year,” Morton added.
In upcoming dates, the superintendent shared the district will welcome 17 new administrator/teachers (four administrators, 13 teachers), with a luncheon for those employees scheduled for Thursday (today). The first teacher work day is Monday, with school starting Wednesday for students.
Cheryl Swisher, district CFO/treasurer, gave an update on district funding following the passage of the state biennium budget. She shared that fiscal year 2021 bottom line improved from a cash balance of $13,132,826, to $13,538,735, an increase of $405,909 to the positive from the May five-year forecast.
She went on to explain the new funding formula pays for students where they are educated, so the expenses going out for open enrollment, scholarship and community schools will be removed.
However, Student Wellness and Success Funds are no longer accounted for in a separate fund outside the general fund. That means all expenses associated with that fund will now go to the general fund.
“With all of this, the November forecast will look very different from the May 2021 forecast,” said Swisher.
The board went into executive session to discuss employment, specifically evaluations of the superintendent and treasurer. Following executive session, the board president discussed those evaluations.
In other business, the board:
• approved the June 2021 financial reports as presented, which includes an increase in the cash balance of $405,909.
• OK’d sending Wes Moats as the delegate, and Garry Rodenberger as the alternate, to the Ohio School Boards Association Capital Conference in November.
• voted for a band trip to Chicago, Nov. 19-21. The trip includes travel insurance should it be cancelled.
• approved a medical leave of absence for Angela Buchanan from approximately Aug. 18-Sept. 29.
• OK’d a parental leave of absence for Matt Schnipke for approximately two weeks, beginning Sept. 16.
• accepted the following resignations: Stacy Adams, K-2 classroom aide, four hours per day, effective Aug. 3; Tonya Hornish, 3-5 classroom aide, four hours per day, effective Aug. 9; Saundra Resendez, middle/high school hostess, 3.75 hours per day, effective Aug. 17; and Rachelle Rowlison, high school cashier, 3.5 hours per day, effective Aug. 9.
• voted for the following employments: Zoe Smith, substitute teacher, as needed for 2021-22; Chris Long, substitute teacher for Buchanan’s medical leave of absence; and Jimmy Salyers, high school third-shift custodian, eight hours per day, effective Aug. 23.
• approved the following transfers for 2021-22: Michelle Hill, from elementary aide, 6.75 hours per day, to student services secretary, effective Aug. 2; Chad Donsbach, from high school special education classroom aide, seven hours, to alternative education center aide, seven hours per day; Lisa Fackler, from elementary school health care aide, 5.75 hours per day, to K-2 special education classroom aide, 6.75 hours per day; and Rhonda Peck, from bus aide, 5.75 hours per day, to high school special education classroom aide, seven hours per day.
• OK’d several substitute aides, as needed for 2021-22; and volunteer coaches for 2021-22.
• voted for the NwOESC substitute teacher list for 2021-22.
• accepted a donation of $300 from William and Gloria Finn to the Defiance High School Athletic Department (baseball and basketball), in memory of John Seele.
