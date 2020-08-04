NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area City Schools reopening plan released Monday afternoon was the main topic of discussion by the Napoleon Area Board of Education during its in-person meeting Monday evening.
The board also approved changes to the 2020-21 school calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and resolutions concerning transportation.
On Monday afternoon, the district released its reopening plan to the public for 2020-21. On Monday evening, superintendent Erik Belcher discussed the plan with the board, in which he was clear it was made with the safety of students and staff at the forefront.
“We believe the best education we can give our kids is in person with loving, caring teachers, five days a week,” began Belcher. “We’ve been tasked to do this in a safe and responsible manner, and that has been a real challenge. We’ve been working on this since April, and yes, it has been a real challenge.
“This plan will give families choices, that’s what they want,” continued Belcher. “For those families who have a child, parent, or grandparent at home with a medical condition, they can choose the remote option. Parents can go to our website and sign up for that, and that will be handled on a quarter-by-quarter basis.”
Belcher discussed safety protocols (see reopening plan, Page A3), while asking for help from parents.
“If your child is sick, don’t send them to school,” said Belcher. “Don’t take that chance, err on the side of caution. Please send kids to school with a clean mask, we will have them if you need it, but make a clean mask part of your routine. Finally, talk to your kids about social distancing, we need you to help us teach that, too.”
The board approved the plan and the personalized learning plan K-12 curriculum guide for remote learning. Every board member thanked the superintendent, administrative staff, teachers and staff for their work in putting together the back-to-school plans.
Approved by the board were changes to the school calendar, with a focus on training for staff, and educating students on COVID-19 protocols when they return to school. The calendar will be different to start the year, (see reopening plan, Page A3), with students split at the start based on the first letter of their last name.
“The intent is to educate our students on how to be safe when they are here,” said Belcher. “We decided to split the number of kids in half so that we could take a more personal approach those days. That will allow us to troubleshoot any issues we have before we have all the students in the schools that following Monday (Aug. 31). We’re dealing with unknowns, so this will definitely be better for the safety of the kids and staff.”
A resolution to not bus students who live within two miles of school and authorize Belcher to designate certain collection points was passed following discussion by the board. The bus routes for 2020-21 were also approved.
Belcher explained those plans could change, after evaluating how many students are riding the bus to school.
“If we find that a lot of parents are bringing their kids to school, or that we have more students learning remotely, we can change that policy,” said Belcher. “We can always shrink that to less than two miles, depending on the number of kids riding the bus. Our guidelines were clear that we could shrink the distance, but we couldn’t expand it. We will move that distance closer if we find we have space on our buses to do so.”
Treasurer Michael Bostelman gave a brief update to the board, sharing that the district finished fiscal year 2019 with $16.9 million in reserves, about $800,000 more than was forecast. He explained that real estate transfers were higher than expected, the district received a workers’ comp refund, as well as CARES Act monies.
In other business, the board:
• approved the employment of Hannah Hesterman, fifth-grade language arts/reading teacher at Napoleon Elementary for 2020-21.
• okayed the following athletic coaches for 2020-21: Nathan Butler, boys and girls tennis; Sara Gilson, girls track; and Tyler Swary, assistant junior high girls track.
• voted for the following substitutes for 2020-21: Angela Behnfeldt, aide and secretary; and Shawn Smith, bus driver.
• approved several individuals for tournament help for 2020-21.
• okayed the following part-time building aides for 2020-21: Ami Allison, Wendy Beals, Angie Bernicke, Kim Damman, Karen Dietrich, Melany Junge, Paula Moriarty, Leigh Retcher, Rachel Young and Dawn Wolf.
• issued supplemental contracts for the following facilitator teachers for 2020-21: Jennifer Kin, mentor first year; Lindy Seagrave, mentor second year; Kylie Speiser, mentor second year; and Heather Villagomez, facilitator third and fourth year.
• approved the following fees for laptop damage for 2020-21: Chromebook — liquid damage, $100; case top/bottom, $75; screen, $60; and lost or damaged charger, $15.
• okayed several Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) team members for 2020-21.
• voted for the following transfers: $100,000 from the general fund to the Capital Projects Set Aside Fund for the replacement of field turf and other capital projects; $21,304.59 from the general fund to the HB264 Note Fund for repayment of the (energy conservation) note; $132,212.29 from the Permanent Improvement Fund to the OSFC Project Maintenance Fund to satisfy the 0.5-mill maintenance requirement of the OFCC project; and $50,000 from the general fund to the EMIS fund for fiscal year 2021 expenditures.
• approved a resolution to not provide career-technical education in grades 7-8 for 2020-21.
• ratified an agreement with the NwOESC for an ESL instructional assistant.
• amended board action from July 15 for the preschool (non-disabled) fee of $125 per month and transportation fees of $100 per month. This is an increase of $50 for the participation fee and $25 for the transportation fee from last school year.
