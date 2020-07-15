On July 2, Gov. Mike DeWine released the Reset & Restart Planning Guide for Schools and this agreement was created with those recommendations in mind. This agreement is the result of collaboration among the seven Fulton County superintendents and the Fulton County Health commissioner.
These general principles will guide each school district as they move forward with reopening schools throughout Fulton County:
• Each school district will implement safety protocols as realistically as possible.
• Each school district will work closely with the Fulton County Health Department to promote safety in each school building.
• Students and personnel are expected to take their own temperature before reporting to school and to stay home if above 100 degrees or if experiencing other symptoms. Additional health monitoring at school may occur due to an increased risk of COVID-19 in the community.
• Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
• School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operations while recognizing that individual differences in classroom sizes, school facilities, and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies.
• School districts are planning to maintain their previously-approved with school calendars some possible professional development adjustments.
Food service
All districts will offer food service. Logistics will be determined by each district and school building in order to maximize social distancing. Additionally, the following will take place:
• Individual condiment packets will be used.
• Cafeterias will be seated at reduced capacity.
• Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after lunch.
• Cafeterias will be sanitized between lunch periods.
• Traditional meal options will be served.
Classroom occupancy
• Districts will inform parents that safety protocols are in place but any student who attends school will incur some level of risk. Districts will decrease the likelihood of infection with hygiene, cleaning, and safety procedures, but being in a public place has a certain level of risk that cannot be eliminated.
• Students will be encouraged to sanitize their hands before and after classes.
• Classroom occupancy will be determined based on each individual circumstance with the maximum amount of safety considerations possible.
Face coverings
• Face coverings are recommended and encouraged for all students. Face coverings are required for all staff when in close proximity to other people. Face coverings may become required due to increased risk of COVID-19 in our community.
Online learning
• School districts will offer online learning for parents who do not choose to send their child to school.
• Parents may choose to send their child to school (assume some level of risk), or choose online learning.
• Students will not be permitted to come in and out of online learning based on district guidelines.
The Fulton County Schools’ Common Reopening Agreement is subject to change throughout the school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.