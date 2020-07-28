LIBERTY CENTER — School reopening plans were briefly discussed by the Liberty Center Local Board of Education on Monday evening. The board also approved several personnel matters.
Superintendent Richie Peters shared that the reopening plan for the district is expected to be shared with parents/guardians on Friday, and that those plans are subject to change depending on what happens between now and the start of school.
“We met with the administration today (Monday), and we’re meeting with the teachers’ association and the OAPSE leadership tomorrow (today), to put the final touches on the restart plan so we can hopefully roll it out to our parents by the end of this week,” said Peters. “This is going to be a big week as far as the governor announcing what fall sports will look like, so that will tie into decisions we make as a district.
“Everything we’re doing is on a day-to-day, and sometimes minute-by-minute basis,” continued Peters. “We know what we have planned today could change tomorrow, but we have to move forward because we know we’re at our best when we have the kids in the building. We have to do what’s best when it comes to the safety of our students and staff. We will have a remote learning plan, for the start of school, and if school closes.”
The superintendent shared the district is using approximately $130,000 in CARES Act funds for PPE for staff and for students in need, hand sanitizer for each classroom, to upgrade the building’s air filtration system, for infrared thermometers and possibly additional nursing and custodial services, if needed.
Peters also gave a brief update on the concession/restroom facility under construction at Rex Lingruen Stadium, sharing the project is under roof, approximately 75%-80% complete, and expected to be finished by Aug. 15.
“This all came to be thanks to a partnership with our athletic boosters that put $35,000 toward the project,” said Peters. “The boosters are just as excited as anyone about it, and we appreciate all their support.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the following change funds for 2020-21: athletic fund, $5,000; lunchroom fund, $100; and high school fund, $200.
• okayed participation in the following state and federal grant programs for 2020-21: Title I-A Improving Basic Programs; Title I-D Neglected; Title II-A Supporting Effective Instruction; Title IV-A Student Support and Academic Enrichment; IDEA B Special Education; National School Lunch Program; and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER).
• voted for the following student activity budgets for 2020-21: junior high cheer and Liberty Center band.
• approved the elementary, middle school and high school student-parent handbooks; and the athletic handbook.
• okayed the services agreement between the Henry County Hospital, Holgate Local School District, Patrick Henry Local School District and Liberty Center Local School District commencing Aug. 20 and continuing for one year at a cost of $48,480.
• voted to offer student accident insurance for 2020-21 from Guarantee Trust Life Insurance of Glenview, Ill., through Frost Insurance Agency of Napoleon.
• approved a contract with Specialty Transportation Service Company to provide transportation for a student at the Liberty Education Center.
• okayed a one-year contract with Napoleon Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine at a cost of $11,500 for 2020-21.
• offered several certified individuals and non-certified individuals one-year supplemental contracts for 2020-21.
• voted for several athletic volunteers for 2020-21.
• granted the following individuals extended-days contracts for 2020-21: Nick Riley, 20 days; Pam Righi, nine days; Shelley Ahleman, 19 days; Ashley Braucksieck, 19 days; Brandon Readshaw, 35 days; and Katherine Bell, 35 days.
• offered Tim Reed a one-year contract as concession manager for 2020-21 at the hourly rate of $9 for a maximum of 450 hours, plus mileage; Corey Meiser, custodian, a continuing contract effective Sept. 11; and Rachael Like a contract as a three-hour playground monitoring aide for 2020-21.
• approved Kim Kamelesky, director of student services, as the grants coordinator for 2020-21 with a stipend of $1,000.
• accepted the resignation of Melissa Smith, fifth-grade science teacher, effective at the end of 2019-20.
• okayed the following staff transfers: Luke Hutchinson from eighth-grade social studies to fifth-grade science; and Liz Halleck from Title I reading teacher to eighth-grade social studies.
• voted for Stacey Dietrich as the district’s on-board instructor at the rate of $19.82 per hour for 2020-21; and Katie Yungmann. Ashley Chapa and Lori Giesige as tutors for an elementary student for a maximum of six hours per week, for two weeks, beginning Aug. 10.
• approved several van drivers for 2020-21, as well as several lunchroom, bus driver, van driver, custodial and secretary substitutes for 2020-21.
• okayed several individuals to serve on the building leadership team and district leadership team for 2020-21 which includes a $300 stipend each.
• voted to advance Liz Halleck, teacher, to the masters +30 column on the LCCTA negotiated agreement salary schedule.
• accepted the following donations: $1,026 from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters for athletic patches for athletes; $350 from Shafer’s Truck & RV Sales for football team meals; $100 each from The Gerken Companies and B.A. Miller & Sons Trucking for football team meals.
