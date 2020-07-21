AYERSVILLE — Ayersville’s school reopening plan and end of year finances were the main topics of discussion during the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
Superintendent Don Diglia shared he has been working with the administrative team on reopening plans, and that he met with principals Beth Hench and Rob Luderman, as well as board members Dan Frederick and David Kern, about those plans. He plans to meet with the Ayersville Education Association Tuesday (today).
“Our administrative team has worked hard on these plans, we had the chance today to share them with two of our board members, and we will meet with the Ayersville Education Association tomorrow to get their feedback,” said Diglia. “We’re still fine-tuning it, but our plan is to get it out to the public as soon as possible.
“Of course it is subject to change,” continued Diglia. “After the plans are finalized, we will need to have a special meeting because changes will need to be made to the calendar. Our goal is to have the reopening plan to the public sometime between July 24 and July 31.”
Diglia went on to thank the administrators for “donating” their time this month to work on the plan (administrators normally have July off). He added: “I want to recognize the effort, it’s been outstanding.”
Frederick and Kern also thanked the administrative team for its work on the reopening plan.
In her report to the board, treasurer Abby Sharp discussed fiscal year 2020 year-end results, in which the district finished $360,000 better than anticipated, according to the May five-year forecast.
“A total of $95,000 was for purchase orders that were carried over, and $172,000 was due to a refund we received for our exempt taxes for the first half of the calendar year,” said Sharp. “Looking at this year versus last year, revenues were down $176,000 and expenditures were down $215,000.”
Sharp shared the district is looking at an additional loss of revenue in real estate tax due to Mercy Health getting a three-year tax exemption of $321,000. That will mean a loss of $100,000 per year. In addition, unemployment costs increased due to COVID-19, but the district will recoup 50% of that from CARES Act funds.
The board did approve a memorandum of understanding with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office for school resource officer services in the amount of $71,504.23. Sharp indicated, however, that grant money is expected on Friday, which will decrease that amount, depending on how much the grant is worth this year.
Luderman shared the district had Mercy Health on site on July 14 to administer physicals. The students came at different times, proper social distancing took place, and separate entrances and exits were used so that students did not cross paths.
“It went very, very well,” said Luderman. “We had 72 student athletes come through, which is an increase from the previous two years when we held it during the school day.”
In other business, the board:
• approved an advance from the general fund to the food service fund in the amount of $20,000.
• okayed the transfer of $50,000 from the general fund to the EMIS fund.
• voted for the return of advance of $24,327.99 from STRS escrow to the general fund.
• approved the following adjustments to the certificate of estimated resources and temporary appropriations: Revenues — Student Wellness and Success increase of $22,114.13; and Title IV-B preschool restoration increase of $1,260.50. Appropriations — Student Wellness and Success increase of $22,114.13.
• okayed the list of carryover purchase orders from fiscal year 2020 with a total balance remaining of $238,220.51.
• voted for extended time for Alexis Arts, five days; Austin Fritz, 10 days; and Augusta Niese, 20 days. The time is to be used between Aug. 1, 2020, and July 31, 2021.
• approved hiring Rana Bloomfield as the on-board instructor on an as-needed basis.
• okayed the following non-certified individuals to supplemental contracts: Mark Giesige as fall facility manager; and Don Gorrell as seventh-grade boys basketball coach.
• voted for Amy Simonis as a category I volunteer at the fitness center for 2020-21.
• approved athletic ticket prices for 2020-21.
• okayed an agreement regarding one-on-one classroom assistant services provided for a student by the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
• voted for the K-6 and 7-12 student handbooks; the K-6 and 7-12 technology handbooks; and the technology maintenance agreement for 2020-21.
• approved an agreement with the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA) for licensing and/or an online learning instructor for the administration of certain virtual course materials to its students for 2020-21.
• okayed the following K-6 and 7-12 technology protection plans for 2020-21: K-6 laptop use and maintenance, $50; K-6 no case laptop use and maintenance, $30; and 7-12 laptop use and maintenance, $50.
• voted for the service agreement to provide transportation on behalf of Four County Career Center to the Suspension Center for 2020-21, as needed, at the rate of $20 per day.
• accepted the following donations: $300 from an anonymous donor to the National Honor Society; and $225 from the Ayersville Education Foundation to the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Conference.
