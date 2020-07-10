PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education heard discussion from Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz about school reopening and distance learning plans during its meeting Thursday evening.
Prior to Amstutz discussing school reopening and distance learning plans, a Paulding resident named Andrea with five children in the school system addressed the board, voicing concerns about having a child who is asthmatic, and that she looked forward to hearing about the reopening plans.
Said Amstutz: “The big thing we’re all working on is reopening our schools. Last week, the governor (Mike DeWine) spoke, and with backing from mental health people, they believe school should be in session. That is the path we plan on going, knowing that everything is fluid and it could change before school starts.”
Amstutz shared that as of now, school will open on Aug. 19, that teachers and staff will have professional development opportunities concerning remote learning, COVID-19 and mental health, and any and all decisions will be made with the safety of students and staff in mind.
“With how fluid this situation is, we hope to have our final plans to our parents in early August,” said Amstutz.
Although he wasn’t able to give concrete plans, he did share Paulding County superintendents have been working together with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC) and the Paulding County Health Department (PCHD) on steps districts can take together to keep students safe.
A press release from the schools, Western Buckeye ESC and the PCHD was sent out Friday.
He went on to share a more detailed remote learning plan will be in place, not only if school can’t start on time, but for those parents who don’t feel safe sending their children to school, or for those students with underlying health issues. That plan is still in the preparation phase, but will be approved by the board next month.
Amstutz also gave updates to the board on the National FFA Convention, as well as the press box and softball field projects currently taking place.
Last month, the board approved sending district FFA students to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis Oct. 28-31. Amstutz shared that the district was recently informed that the convention will now be held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to keep students, staff and chaperones safe.
Concerning projects, Amstutz shared the framing for the press box is complete, and that siding, roofing and windows will be installed soon, and painting will take place within the next week.
Said Amstutz: “It’s looking like a press box. The project is on time and should be ready by Aug. 15.”
The softball field project has begun, with dugouts being built and the pad for press box being poured soon.
Said Amstutz: “That project is a bit behind, but we should get the field seeded in September.”
In other business, the board:
• voted for the following return of advances (federal grants) to the general fund: $23,136.22 from IDEA-A special education; $15,207 from Non Competitive MS; $18,568.60 from Title-I A; $741.42 from IDEA preschool; and $29,761.55 from Title II-A.
• approved the liability, fleet and property insurance through the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Cooperative from July 1, 2020-July 1, 2021, at a cost of $72,116.
• okayed payment in lieu of transportation to eligible parents at the minimum rate calculated by the Ohio Department of Education.
• voted for fall and winter season athletic ticket prices set by the Northwest Conference for 2020-21: Junior high events — $4 adults, $3 students. Varsity volleyball, soccer, girls basketball and wrestling — $5 adults, $4 students. Varsity football and boys basketball — $7 all tickets at the gate, $5 presale adult, $4 presale student. Freshmen events — $4 adults, $3 students. Junior high/freshman invites — $5 adults, $4 students, no passes allowed. Season passes — Football — $25 adult, $15 student, reserve seat $35. Boys and girls soccer — $40 adult, $30 student. Volleyball — $40 adult, $25 student. Boys basketball — $45 adult, $30 student. Girls basketball — $50 adult, $30 student. Year-long family pass — $325 family member admission to all fall and winter sports). All sports fall — $60 adult, $70 adult with reserve football seat, $35 student, $155 family (includes students K-12), $155 with reserve seat plus $10 per seat, $10 student athlete in fall sport. All sports winter — $75 adult, $50 student, $200 family (includes students K-12), $10 student athlete in winter sport.
• approved increasing substitute custodial pay from $11 per hour to $13 per hour, effective July 1.
• rescinded the one-year extracurricular contracts of Bruce Sowder as varsity assistant football coach and Corbin Vance as junior high assistant football coach.
• okayed the following one-year extra-curricular contracts of the following for 2020-21: Vance, varsity assistant football coach; Garrett Stoller, junior high assistant football coach and weight program; and Nicole Harris, FFA advisor.
• voted for Greg Puthoff as summer credit recovery tutor for a maximum of 24 hours (four days per week, three hours per day, two weeks) at the tutor rate of pay.
• approved the substitute teacher list and substitute classified list for 2020-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.