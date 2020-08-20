NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education met in special session Wednesday evening to approve the district’s remote learning plan, approve changes in the start and end times of the school day for teachers, and approve a contract for a Safe Routes to School plan.
Superintendent Erik Belcher discussed the district’s remote learning plan, should school be closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic by the state, the Henry County Health Department or due to an outbreak in the district.
There are separate plans for students in grades Begindergarten (BK)-6, and students in grades 7-12.
“Basically, the plan explains how we’re going to track attendance, how we’re going to educate kids and how we’re going to grade school work, should school be shut down for a period of time,” said Belcher. “It’s something we need to submit to ODE, but we’re hoping it’s something we won’t need to use.”
Students in all grades will be expected to attend their regularly-scheduled courses via school issued Chromebooks/iPads during the day, with teachers instructing students online from the school building during the hours of 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
All instruction will be through Google Classroom, attendance will be taken and communication protocols will be put in place for families to communicate with teachers.
The remote learning plan, according to Belcher, is comprised of information from the district building plans.
A resolution was passed to change the start and end time of the school day for educators, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to keep a large number of students from congregating in the common areas of the buildings, the teaching staff school day has been moved from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to 7:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
“We’re going to shift some hours to earlier, because we don’t want to start having a large group of kids together in the cafeteria (like in the past),” said Belcher. “By shifting the hours for the teachers we can make sure they’re in their classrooms so that when kids come to school, they can go straight to their classrooms.”
Belcher, and treasurer Michael Bostelman explained the district is working with the city of Napoleon on a Safe Routes to School Grant with Reveille Planning of Bowling Green. Reveille will develop a new school travel plan, as well as prepare two grant applications to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The plan will include the new elementary school on Westmoreland Avenue, and address how students in grades K-8, including those with disabilities, can walk or bike to school safely. In addition, students and parents will be surveyed. The board approved a resolution with Reveille at a cost not to exceed $18,500.
“Costs for The Safe Routes to School Grant will be split with the city (not to exceed $2,225 each), while the travel study (not to exceed $14,000) will be paid by us,” said Bostelman. “The contract we have for Clairmont and Westmoreland avenues with the city, this will be the last portion we have to meet that contract obligation.
“We’ll see what recommendations come out of it and work with the city from there,” added Bostelman.
In other business, the board:
• approved a professional services agreement with Perpetual Nursing of Napoleon for district LPN services at a rate of $25 per hour for 7.5 hours per day to assist the district RN. This addition is to keep the nurses room separate from a COVID room that has been added due to the pandemic.
