AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Local Board of Education approved the district’s remote learning plan, and heard updates on income tax receipts and FFA.
Ayersville Elementary principal Beth Hench and Ayersville Middle/High School principal Rob Luderman gave a brief overview of the district’s remote learning plan.
The two shared that the district will start the year under Plan A, with all students in attendance (minus the 51 elementary and 37 middle/high school students who will start the year under the virtual plan). If necessary, the district will move to Plan B, a hybrid model with some students in attendance, and others learning online.
Plan C, the remote learning plan, included different models for elementary students and middle/high school students.
“Plan C is there are zero students in the building,” began Hench, “but we’re still asking teachers to report so they can be present to answer questions and hold small-group Zooms (meetings). Students in grades K-6 won’t be Zooming in during the school day during each period, because it’s more difficult for young kids to do that.”
Said Luderman: “Students in grades 7-12 will be expected to Zoom in for each period of the day, with the teacher providing instruction from their classroom, except for study hall and lunch. Our research shows that those students can handle that type of learning environment better than younger students.”
The two went on to explain that even if school is being held remotely, parents are expected to call if their child is sick. In addition, the regular grading scale will be used even if school moves to remote learning.
The board approved the plan.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Ayersville Education Association (AEA) that addresses hours, wages and terms and conditions of employment, should student attendance be restricted to education from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MOU includes the following changes to the school calendar: Aug. 25-26, district meeting/staff in-service; Aug. 27-31, preparation of Google Classroom for paperless week of teaching/learning of Sept. 8-11; Sept. 1, teacher work day; Sept. 2, parent communication day; Sept. 3, first day of school for students (two-hour delay); Sept. 3-4, COVID-19 protocol practice (two-hour delay); and Sept. 8-11, in-school remote paperless learning simulation.
Treasurer Abby Sharp updated the board on the quarterly income tax update, sharing the quarterly income tax receipts were down $107,000 from last July, but that the district is expected to make up $81,000 in October.
“With the income tax deadline to file being pushed back to July, that changed the receipts for this quarter, so it’s our hope that we will make up at least $81,000 in October because of people filing their taxes.”
FFA instructor Don Hammersmith was in attendance to update the board on what has been taking place in the program. Hammersmith shared how the program has grown in his 10 years, and that students who take part in the program make a significant economic impact on the community.
That impact has grown from $15,571 in 2010, to $85,174 in 2019.
“Our FFA students are a big part of the agricultural community,” said Hammersmith. “Our kids not only buy feed, hay and other supplies, but they work in the agricultural community at many different jobs. They work hard on their projects and learn many valuable skills. As of July, I have 72 students enrolled for this year.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the following change funds: $1,200 athletic; $50 natatorium; $60 food service; $40 elementary office, $40 athletic secretary; and $40 high school office.
• okayed the creation of the following funds: 510-9021 CFR-Rural & Small Town; and 572-9121 Expanding Opportunities for each child and approved to the following modifications and estimated resources and appropriations to the funds: $31,887.87 to fund 510 (for coronavirus expenses); and $1,135.03 to fund 572.
• approved Beth Hench, Troy Merillat and Rob Luderman as OTES credentialed teacher evaluators for 2020-21.
• okayed several classified substitutes, bus driver substitutes, van drivers and volunteers for 2020-21.
• voted for Beth Hench as the CCIP program coordinator for 2020-21 with pay of $1,200 to be paid from grant funds.
• approved Marjorie Buchanan for the school year pool supervision contract for 2020-21 and the summer 2021 pool supervision contract. Pay for each contract is $1,100.
• okayed the salary schedule placement of Rafael Manriquez, MA Step 13.
• voted to rescind the junior high football contracts of Chad Sprow (non-certified) and Justin Flory (certified).
• approved the following certified individuals to supplemental positions for 2020-21: Scott Turner, spring play director; Justin Flory, co-junior high football (2/3).
• okayed the following non-certified individuals to supplemental positions for 2020-21: Chad Sprow, co-junior high football (2/3); Kurt Hanenkrath, co-junior high football (2/3); and Alicia Kalik, seventh-grade volleyball.
• approved Jeff Strata as natatorium and programming director, effective June 1-Aug. 31, at the pay of $4,900.
• accepted the resignation of Pam Ferguson, effective Aug. 5.
• okayed LaTasha Price as a classified substitute for 2020-21; and Shelby Hancock as a classified employee for 2020-21, not to exceed 20 hours per week.
• voted for the contract with Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for education services for 2020-21. The daily rate for the detention center is $75, and $80 for students in long-term care.
• approved the bus routes for 2020-21 and authorized Diglia to make changes as necessary.
• okayed an agreement with the parents of a student for reimbursement of expenses to transport a student to Defiance City Schools for 2020-21.
• voted for the annual free and reduced lunch statement; and the school Medicaid program renewal agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting for 2021.
• okayed an agreement for physical therapy services with P.T. Services Rehabilitation from Aug. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021; and an agreement for Handicapped Pupils Cooperatives attending class in a district other than the parent(s) district of residence with the Putnam County ESC for 2020-21.
• voted for filing a proof of claim on behalf of the district in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy lawsuit.
• accepted a donation of $650 from the Defiance Optimist Club to the cheer camp fund.
