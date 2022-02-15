• Fulton County

Registration:

In the Archbold school district, parents of children who will be five on or before Aug. 1, 2022, can register for the 2022-23 school year online through Final-Forms: https://archbold-oh.finalforms.com.

After registration, schedule an appointment for screening through PTCFast: https://ptcfast.com/schools/Archbold_Elementary.

Three sessions available March 21-22: 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Parents must bring child's birth certificate, immunization records, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable.

