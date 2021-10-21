NAPOLEON — The Napoleon Area Board of Education approved a resolution for a planned issuance of refunding bonds from 2012, was presented the five-year fiscal forecast, voted for a request for design-build services to construct an outdoor education building at Napoleon Elementary School, and heard from representatives, as well as students, about the Cultural Center of Henry County (the former Napoleon Middle School building).
In addition the board heard from Rusty Bookman and Trent Hayden of Energy Optimizers, USA of Dayton, who presented information on possible projects. Meanwhile, superintendent Erik Belcher presented information on a therapy dog program, as well as a COVID-19 update (see related story, Page A10).
At the September meeting, Michael Burns with Robert W. Baird & Co., was in attendance to present a bond refunding presentation. Burns shared that if the Biden Administration infrastructure bill is passed into law, it will allow the district to refinance some bonds issued in 2012 that were for the purpose of constructing, adding to and renovating school facilities.
Burns explained the district did a bond refunding of $16,900,000 of the $30,800,000 bonds issued in March of 2020, however the remaining $13,900,000 are still outstanding and can’t be refunded until March of 2022.
The board passed a bond resolution in September that allows Napoleon Treasurer Michael Bostelman to move forward with bond refinancing if the infrastructure bill passes.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved Robert w. Baird & Co., as underwriter for a planned issuance of refunding bonds in the maximum principal amount of $11,635,000. According to Bostelman, the resolution allows the district to get its “ducks in-a-row” when the time comes to refinance.
“This allows us to get everything in place, so when we’re ready to refinance, we can move forward with it,” said Bostelman. “Getting the underwriter in place allows them to start work on the official statement and presentation to the ratings company, instead of having to get that around later. It may get close enough that we may not be able to do it any earlier than March, as time drags on, we might just wait until March.”
Savings for district taxpayers could be approximately $2 million, according to Bostelman.
Bostelman also presented the five-year fiscal forecast, pointing out that until the state’s new funding formula payment is made, which won’t happen until at least December, he can’t present a clear picture of the forecast for this year, or moving forward.
“We’re really taking a stab in the dark here as to what we’re going to have (revenue-wise from the state),” said Bostelman. “The biggest changes we’ll see are in our unrestricted funds and our purchased services, because the new formula nets open enrollment into the unrestricted grants and aid. We’re an open-enrollment out district, so it will look like we’re getting less funding.
“We’re pretty consistent to where we were in May, but with our forecast all negative (all five years), it’s time to start looking at some sort of levy request in 2022 or 2023, and also look at our staffing levels,” added Bostelman. “As people retire, we may not be able to replace some of them. We have a good cash balance (currently more than $16 million), but once you start deficit spending, it can go down in a hurry.”
The board approved the forecast.
At the September board meeting, superintendent Erik Belcher shared he met with representatives from the Cultural Center of Henry County. On Wednesday, Patricia Wiemken, vice president of the center, addressed the board, asking the members for an extension on the original agreement.
In addition, community members and students from Napoleon Area City Schools spoke in favor of the project.
“They gave me a tour of the building, it’s the first time I’ve ever been in there,” said Belcher in September. “The group then presented their business plan to me and where they currently sit as far as getting some of the projects done. They shared what it will cost to get some of these projects completed, funding they have on hand and pledged funding.”
The organization has until June 2022 to receive an occupancy permit for a repurposed building that meets code requirements. If not, the portion which doesn’t meet the requirements must be demolished.
At least this was the arrangement with Napoleon City Schools when the cultural group — then known as the Napoleon Civic Center Foundation — entered into a purchase agreement with the school board in 2017.
The board listened to what Wiemken and what the public had to say, but took no action on an extension.
Business manager Cory Niekamp shared information on an outdoor education building at Napoleon Elementary, that would be paid for with ESSER II funds.
The building would include education space, restrooms and a mechanical room.
The approximate cost for the building would be $180,000, which does not include the design fee, design-builder fee, administrative fees, permit costs, furniture, fixtures and equipment.
The structure itself would be a shelter-house type room, with windows/screens and 10 tables, with a sidewalk leading to the school.
“The biggest excitement is it’s going to allow our science classes to do so many things outdoors,” said Belcher. “Our science teachers have been involved with this from the beginning and they are excited. The building will also be used when we have cross country, soccer and softball events on the property.”
The deadline for submitting qualifications is Nov. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.