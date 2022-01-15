PETTISVILLE — New board members, election of officers top Pettisville School Board’s organizational meeting Monday night, followed by the regular monthly meeting.
New board members Justin Rufenacht and Pam Skates were sworn in the first meeting of the new year, where president pro tempore Brent Hoylman asked for the election of officers. After votes were counted, Hoylman retained the top spot and Scott Rupp assumed his new role as vice president/legislative liaison to the Ohio School Board Association.
Moving on the the consent agenda, the board voted that the stipend for board members is set at $50 per meeting up to a maximum of 24 meetings a year. Additionally, board members may receive a stipend of $60 per day for attendance at sessions three hours or less and $125 for sessions longer than three hours when such sessions are sponsored by support organizations (including but not limited to OSBA, BASA, OASBO, ODE, OSFC, NwOESC, State Auditor, and PLS) relating to education and public schools.
The regular meeting time for the board is set for 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, excepting the November meeting, which will be the third Monday. Summer meetings (June, July, and August) will start at 8 p.m.
Also, the board agreed to set the service fund at $4500. This fund supports board members’ attendance at conferences and costs as well as attendance at seminars and other meetings.
In other news, the board:
• authorized participation in all appropriate federal title programs, including ESSA, the REAP program, and any other federal programs for which we may qualify.
• assigned the following duties to the superintendent, in addition to traditional duties noted in the job description: purchasing agent, Title IX Coordinator, and asbestos designated person.
• authorized the superintendent to employ persons on a temporary basis, to be acted on at next meeting; to approve travel within limits of appropriations; to accept resignations which have been submitted by employees during times which this board is not in session, subject to ratification by this board; to enter into collective and individual agreements with Ohio colleges and universities on behalf of the board of education.
• authorized the treasurer to invest any available interim funds and to pay the bills, within the limits of appropriations, when goods or services have been satisfactorily received; to request an advance to draw on collected taxes; to act as superintendent pro tempore in the event the superintendent is incapacitated and cannot fulfill his duties; to allocate interest from the depository accounts. The monthly interest from the district’s depository accounts shall be distributed based on the percentage of fund balance to the total balance of all funds.
• approved Sarah Carper as substitute playground supervisor and study hall aide.
• accepted Chris Richer as varsity assistant softball coach.
• approved Harrison King as volunteer softball coach.
