PAULDING — Redistricting, school resource officer (SRO) contracts and personnel matters were discussed by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz shared with the board that the first day of school (Tuesday) went well with only a few minor hiccups, and that fall sports, with the exception of football are in full swing. Said Amstutz: “It was a good start to the school year, and fortunately there was no fog.”
When asked about the number of students that are now attending Oakwood Elementary following the board’s vote in March to change the attendance line that separates elementary students that attend Paulding Elementary and Oakwood Elementary from Ohio 637, west to Paulding County Road 131/133, (students living on 131/133 eastward, are now in the Oakwood attendance area), Amstutz said that a good amount of students now attend Oakwood.
“Things went very smoothly today as far as redistricting, so we couldn’t be more pleased about that,” Amstutz said. “We have about 50 new students at Oakwood, and the 20 or so sixth-graders that could have gone to Oakwood decided to stay at Paulding (for the 2019-20 school year only, students in sixth grade will have the choice to attend Oakwood Elementary or Paulding Middle School).
“Because of redistricting, we do have our grade levels much more balanced at Paulding, which was the goal,” added Amstutz.
The board approved two-year contracts for the school resource officers at both the Paulding and Oakwood campuses with the Paulding and Oakwood police departments. Cameron Clemens is the SRO on the Paulding campus, while Gary Smiddy serves as the SRO at Oakwood.
The contract for Clemens calls for a total package of $61,437 (salary, benefits, training, uniforms, miscellaneous expenses) for 2019-20, and $62,937 for 2020-21. Meanwhile, the contract for Smiddy calls for $50,990.85 for 2019-20, and $52,490.85 for 2020-21.
“The best thing that has happened with the hiring of the SROs is how well we are working with the two villages,” said Amstutz. “Cameron and Gary did a great job last year, it really has been a great working relationship, and we really do have a good thing going having the SROs in our buildings.”
The board also voted for several personnel matters, in handling an otherwise light agenda.
In other business, the board:
• approved fiscal year 2020 amended appropriations; and the transfer of $17,257.01 from the general fund to the cafeteria fund.
• okayed the bus routes for 2019-20, and allowed Amstutz to make changes as needed.
• voted that the career advising policy still meets the needs of the district.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Shelly Shinners, Oakwood Elementary preschool teacher due to retirement at the end of 2019-20. Shinners will have served the district for 32 years; Jayme Jones, Paulding Elementary aide, effective Aug. 16; and Alicia Plotts, bus driver and Paulding High School three-hour cafe server, effective Aug. 8; Amanda Kunz, Paulding Elementary paraprofessional, effective Aug. 14. Kunz will be a long-term sub as an intervention teacher, effective, Aug. 15.
• approved the following one-year limited contracts: Elias Jimenez, Paulding Middle School intervention specialist; Kynsie Etzler, Paulding Elementary paraprofessional; Chloe Foltz, Paulding Elementary paraprofessional; and Mary McClure, Oakwood Elementary paraprofessional, effective Aug. 20.
• okayed Clint Vance, Troy Vance and Jared Riley as athletic field painters at a rate of $18 per hour for the 2019 season.
• voted for the following one-year extra-curriculuar contracts: Thor Etter, junior varsity baseball; and Jaquelin Mosier, FFA advisor.
