HAMLER — Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio presented a program at Monday night’s school board meeting here.
Prevention Coordinator Kathy Minck gave a talk to the Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education entitled “Too Good for Drugs,” according to a press release from Superintendent Josh Biederstedt. This is a program the school already has begun using in certain grades. The core of the program is skills development, and it is a universal education program for grades K-12. Biederstedt said that the program is designed “to mitigate the risk factors and enhance protective factors related to alcohol, tobacco and other drug use.” The program seeks these goals by helping students develop the skills to make healthy choices, build positive friendships, develop self-efficacy, communicate effectively and resist peer pressure and influence.
Five skills the students learn through the program help to reach the goals:
• setting reachable goals.
• making responsible decisions.
• bonding with pro-social others.
• identifying and managing emotions.
• communicating effectively.
Biederstedt also updated the board on the Ohio House of Representatives’ version of the state’s pending budget bill.
“Now the Senate will adjust that based on their legislation and then send it to the governor later in the summer,” said Biederstedt of the budgetary process among the House, Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine who must sign a final version into law by June 30.
Some highlights from that bill that Biederstedt shared:
• adjustments made to third-grade testing and retention related to the Third Grade Reading Guarantee.
• further adjustments to the “science of reading” instruction.
• a universal base salary for teachers at $40,000.
• a rescinding of the proposed changes to House Bill 1 dealing with property taxes.
• an elimination of financial support of student resource officers.
In other news Monday, the board:
• accepted the following donations: $300 from Napoleon Moose Lodge for an AED; $500 from BFT Charities Fund, Inc., for AED; $300 from the Sons of the American Revolution for the archery club; $500 from James P. Petersen Trucking, LLC, for the archery club; $1,000 from Gregory Leonard for the athletic department; $500 from Melanie and Saige Meyer for the athletic department; $500 from Big Red Football for the athletic department; $400 from David Follett for the athletic department; $500 from Jacqueline Tussing and Bryan Minges for the athletic department; $100 from Yarnell Bros. Inc., for the athletic department; $50 from Charles Campbell for the athletic department; $50 from an anonymous donor to the athletic department; and $100 from an anonymous donor to the athletic department.
• approved 57 seniors for graduation (pending completion of requirements) on May 28 at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
• received a report from Whitney Johnson, Megan Meyer and Karsyn Weber concerning prom plans for Saturday. It will be held at Circle P Reception Hall in Findlay with food catered by a restaurant in the Findlay area. The dance will follow the meal with after-prom held at Patrck Henry High School.
• entered executive session to discuss employment and compensation of personnel. No action was taken.
