Lambert and Ondrus

Outgoing members of Ayersville School Board, Lanie Lambert, on left, and Char Ondrus, were recognized on Monday evening by Superintendent Beth Hench: “[They] have both taken their jobs as board members for Ayersville Schools seriously as they served as the voice for the community over the past several years.”

 Photo courtesy of Ayersville Schools

Outgoing members of Ayersville School Board, Lanie Lambert, on left, and Char Ondrus, were recognized on Monday evening by Superintendent Beth Hench: “[They] have both taken their jobs as board members for Ayersville Schools seriously as they served as the voice for the community over the past several years.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments