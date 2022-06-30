HAMLER — A handful of items, including recognition of students and updates on school work contracts rounded out a quick meeting for Patrick Henry Local Schools Board of Education on Monday.
Andrew Baden and his teacher David Parry were recognized for state science fair participation. Baden competed with a project that showed how individuals could limit the amount of carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere throughout daily life.
Additionally, Lori Yungman, one of the women’s track coaches was on hand with four runners from the girls’ track team, Chloe Baird, Lexi Holloway, Brooke Bostelman and Megan Meyer. The four made up a relay team that competed at the state track meet recently.
Finally, Superintendent Josh Biederstedt reported to the board that contract negotiations are ongoing with the certified and classified unions. He said that he expects both contracts to be finalized by the special meeting in July.
Biederstedt also said that the summer work is progressing. A new epoxy floor has been installed on the second floor of the 2004 building and that floor is expected to get a final coat of finish this week. The first floor in the same building had been demolished and new flooring is expected in the next two weeks.
Biederstedt added that the sod on the football field is currently being installed as well.
Regarding the pipeline appeal, Biederstedt said that it is ongoing.
“The Rover and Nexus pipeline both go through the northern part of the state, but the Rover pipeline is the only line that goes through the PH school district,” he said. “Recently, the Nexus pipeline agreed to settle their appeal with the Ohio Department of Taxation at a rate of 68% of the original value. It is unknown how this settlement will impact the Rover appeal. What it does provide is a roadway for a possible Rover settlement.”
In other news, the board:
• canceled the July board meeting.
• scheduled a special meeting for July 12 for personnel reasons.
• approved Tim Atkinson, head cross country coach for 2022-23 school year.
