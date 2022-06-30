NAPOLEON — Accomplishments of the track team, student attendance and health issues were some of the highlights from Wednesday night’s meeting of the Napoleon Area Schools Board of Education.
Hayes Bingham, Zak Schroeder and Landin Weichers were on hand Wednesday evening to talk about their accomplishments this year with Napoleon’s 4 X 400 relay team.
Coaches Ken Bostelman and Jeff Ressler also attended the meeting. Bostelman spoke about their accomplishments and then asked each of the boys to speak.
“... Mason Switzer was unable to be with us tonight,” said Bostelman. “They went throughout the year competing and doing a very good job. I don’t have all of the stats in front of me, but I know at leagues they finished second, narrowly missing first place. At districts they got beat by Van Wert, so they got second there. And then at regionals they were able to set a new school record in the 4 X 400 that was set back in 1989, and got to move on and go to state.”
Bingham, a rising junior said “we all really are proud of what we did.”
The graduate among the four, Schroeder, said “we have been working pretty hard, and we went to PH (Patrick Henry) and practiced with them and they took us under their arms while we were looking for a coach. We placed well indoor and made it to state indoor.”
Weichers added, “as the other two said, we put in a lot of work and we have a lot to show for it. ... hopefully put some new records on the board next year.”
Diana Vocke, attendance officer, provided a year-end report of attendance in the district this year.
“Numbers this year are somewhat skewed from what a normal year would be in that we started out the year with COVID unknowns, changes in protocol that were coming from the health department,” said Vocke. “... Second semester, as illnesses dropped we kind of got back to more normal and back on track. ...This year I was able to get back on track with interventions with families. That was a huge relief.
“... Kids that meet the level of habitual truancy in 2017-18 school year, we could no longer just send them to court, we had to do intervention plans,” she continued. “... So rather than have them immediately put on probation, they are put on an intervention plan: we have a meeting with the parents, with school officials and we do a 60-day plan with them jointly to determine the issues and how to fix them. We do a review at 30 days and at 60 days and then we either recommend they go to court because things are not improving, or we determine that they are doing well enough and I just monitor them the rest of the year.”
Vocke said that any student, once on the plan, can be referred to court if things fall apart. She reported that 133 warnings were issued for school truancy in the 2021-22 school year — a drop of about 100 from last year. Of those, 21 new plans were started and eight carried over from school year 2020-21 to 2021-22.
According to her, six of the 21 started this year will carry over into the 2022-23 school year.
Not comfortable with punitive correction, Vocke said that she likes to think of herself working more as a social worker who helps the students to get back on track.
“I am a preventative person and I am not a punitive person,” she added. “Truancy is a symptom of a problem that we need to treat. I try to focus on the elementary years so that kids will get a good start. ... Truancy is really is a cycle that leads to more and more challenges and gets repeated — missing school, not doing homework because ‘I don’t understand it,’ getting bad grades, and on it goes, again and again.”
Julie Eberle, the district nurse, gave her end-of-year report and spoke about the hand-in-hand work that she does with Vocke and her team of nurses as well as staff.
“As Diana addressed, we put a definition to the word ‘teamwork,’” said Eberle. “... I am looking forward to next school year. ... We are back to more normal things like getting in the classroom, teaching CPR again, talking to the fifth grade girls. ...Our dental clinic is coming back this year in January. ... It was a big relief in January this year when a lot of the COVID reporting slowed down.”
Eberle talked about the basic services the nurses offer such as administering medications, doing physical exams when there are injuries and assisting with blood sugar checking for diabetic students.
In other news, the board:
• passed the annual resolution of intent not to provide career-technical education to grades seven and eight.
• approved substitutes for the upcoming school year.
• approved full-time employment of building aides for the 2022-23 school year: Pam Ledbetter, Terri Haase, Lisa Keller, Shonda Hatfield, Roberta Rowland, Brittney Hanson and Jodi Maxey.
• employed Calista Spring, intervention specialist at junior/senior high; Brooklyn Dickey, preschool teacher; Andrea Kotula, intervention specialist for junior/senior high; Kiley Czerwinski, intervention specialist at elementary; and Jordyn Lenox, fifth grade math teacher.
• accepted the resignation of Elizabeth Hopkins, elementary school aide.
