Recognition of three students and the five-year forecast for Defiance City Schools was presented Monday evening at the board of education’s regular meeting.
Kelly Cooper, marketing teacher and advisor to Defiance’s Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), presented to the board the three juniors — Zach Stephens, Sunny Lloyd and Caden Hazelton — who attended the international conference in Atlanta, Ga., this year and placed in the top 18 in the nation.
“They did a financial operations research event this year,” said Cooper. “They did a 20-page report on a company. They competed at the state level and then went to the international level in Atlanta where they competed against about 175 other students from around the country.”
“The whole experience was just a lot of fun,” said Loyd. “Writing a 20-page paper probably took the most amount of time. It showed a lot of real-life experience ... and we showed real-life solutions to real-life problems for a company that really exists.”
“We went into the company and interviewed the owner to talk about things that went on in the past year with COVID — things that were going well, things not going well — and that’s where a lot of our problem-solution stuff came in,” said Stephens.
Added Hazelton: “We looked at their employee experience with COVID and what they could do to improve it, made some suggestions and solutions.”
Superintendent Robert Morton quizzed the three about the experience on the stage in front of so many people. He then congratulated them for their accomplishments.
“These are three of your best. Congratulations,” said Morton as the board showed their appreciation with applause.
The board then passed a resolution congratulating them and presented it to them.
The big item on the agenda was required by the Ohio Department of Education per the Ohio Revised Code, and CFO/Treasurer Cheryl Swisher gave her forecast for the school district.
Over the next few years, increases in insurance rates as well as increases in high deductible plans seem to indicate that insurance rates will become unsustainable for the school district. Morton and Swisher have been looking over options that can be sustainable.
Because of changes in funding, decreases for the district mean that options have to be looked at in other areas as well.
“We used to have to identify gifted students. Now we will be required to identify as well as provide opportunities for the gifted students. This means an increase in cost for us,” Swisher indicated in her report.
“As well, free lunch runs out in the 2023-24 school year,” said Morton, speaking about the current situation that was put in place with the onset of the pandemic.
Garry Rodenberger, board member asked about the supply chain.
“How about the supply chain? Are you still having a hard time finding stuff?” he asked.
“Right now, no,” replied Morton. “We are doing well with finding food stuff, but we are stockpiling some paper goods at the board office — just in case. We will have a nice little stockpile to draw from.”
Toward the end of the meeting, the newest member of the administration was introduced to the board, Kristin Wolff. She will serve as the psychologist for the district.
Wolff hails from Chattanooga, Tenn. and said that she has been in northwest Ohio for about 10 months.
