Paulding Christmas for Kids

Paulding Middle School intervention specialist Elias Jimenez (second from right) arranged a fundraising campaign for Christmas For Kids at Paulding Middle School. As an incentive for students to donate, four middle school teachers volunteered to shave their beards if a certain amount was met. To help raise additional money, raffle tickets were sold to see who would put pies in Mr, Jimenez’s face. Paulding Middle School raised more than $700 to donate to Christmas For Kids.

 Photo courtesy of Paulding Middle School

