Fairview MS fundraiser

Students from Fairview Middle School held a fundraising effort to raise $1,500 for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Shown are several students from Fairview Middle School who helped raise $2,581.

 Photo courtesy of Fairview Middle School

Students from Fairview Middle School held a fundraising effort to raise $1,500 for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. Shown are several students from Fairview Middle School who helped raise $2,581.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments