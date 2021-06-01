A quartet of Defiance County schools celebrated commencement ceremonies over the weekend.
Students from Defiance High School, Ayersville High School, Fairview High School and Hicksville High School received their diplomas during ceremonies Sunday afternoon.
Student achievement was celebrated during all four events, which began at 2 p.m.
Tinora High School will hold its commencement ceremony on Sunday.
