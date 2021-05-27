The Paulding Academic Hall of Fame inducted four new members during a ceremony held prior to the Paulding High School graduation ceremony on Sunday. The 2021 inductees are: Dr. Patricia Essex, class of 1966 (Auglaize-Brown); Lori (Webb) McKitrick, class of 1991; Dr. Martin Miller, class of 1982; and Patricia (Clark) Roper, class of 1973.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments