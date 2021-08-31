ARCHBOLD — The Archbold Area Board of Education accepted a bid to purchase property from the district, and approved personnel matters during a special meeting Friday afternoon.
Accepted by the board was a bid to purchase a manufactured home, garage, porch and the contents of the home owned by the district at 337 Park St., in Archbold. A winning bid of $10,500 was submitted by Wendy Wyse of Archbold.
A minimum bid of $5,000 was placed as a condition of sale.
“There is no immediate timeline on the move of that property, hopefully it is moved as soon as possible,” said Archbold superintendent Jayson Selgo. “We will be flexible with the purchaser and moving company to get that property moved.”
In personnel matters, the board approved one-year contracts for Sarah Short and Michelle Rose as aides for band, effective Aug. 25.
The board also accepted the resignation of Michele Bagrowski, high school quiz coach, effective Aug. 17, and approved a supplemental contract for Shawn Grime as the new high school quiz coach.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.