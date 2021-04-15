An update on how prom and graduation at Defiance High School (DHS) will be handled was provided to the Defiance City Board of Education by superintendent Bob Morton on Wednesday.
In addition, the board learned about an award the district earned, and briefly discussed when the public will be able to return in person to board meetings (see related story, Page A3).
Morton shared information about prom, which will be held May 8, and graduation which will be held May 30.
“We’ve finally received guidance from the governor’s office on prom and graduation, and at this time, we’re still limited on indoor capacity,” said Morton. “So according to that guidance, which shared having it outdoors would be better, our plans for prom include renting a large tent and dance floor to put inside the north end of Fred J. Brown Stadium, so the dance can take place outside. We have close to 400 students in the upper classes, and if they all came with dates, we’d be beyond our capacity indoors.
“We will still have post-prom inside the school, because we will have the ability to spread out everyone in the high school gym, junior high gym, the commons and other spaces,” added Morton. “Everyone will have to be masked and adhere to all (COVID) guidelines. (DHS principal) Jay (Jerger), and the prom committee, have done an outstanding job.
Said Morton about graduation: “We plan to have it outdoors at the stadium, just like in the past. Our graduates will be able to invite family and extended family, and even with utilizing every other row (in the home stands) and the south stands (if needed), we will be able to accommodate everyone in attendance.
“In the event it would have to move inside, we believe we will be able to give every graduate four tickets,” added Morton.
Board member Garry Rodenberger asked Morton if prom could be split into more than one ceremony to accommodate families if it needed to be moved indoors, Morton responded he would have that conversation with Jerger and the graduation committee.
In other business, the board:
• approved the amended federal procurement plan (non-cafe items). The district is required to have a plan in place to purchase items from federal grants.
• OK’d the non-renewal of Title I and home instruction contracts for several individuals with the end of 2020-21.
• voted for maternity leave for Kristy Megdadi from approximately April 1-Aug. 2.
• approved a medical leave of absence for Don Parrish from approximately April 7 to the end of the 2020-21 school year.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Lanee Benson, speech/language pathologist, effective Aug. 1; Sandra Chavez, DES server, three hours per day; effective March 22; and MaKayla Clellan, DES K-2 aide, four hours per day, effective April 16.
• accepted the retirement/resignation of Becky Spitnale, second-grade teacher, effective at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Spitnale will have served the district for 29 years.
• transferred Judy Corbitt from DES hostess, 3.25 hours per day, to DES cashier, three hours per day, effective March 3; and Courtney Fuller, DES dishroom, three hours per day, to DES hostess, 3.25 hours per day, effective March 29.
• OK’d the following substitutes: Linda Lulfs, cafeteria, effective March 11; Ashlee Kelty, aide/cafeteria, for the remainder of 2020-21; Joshua Busch, bus/van driver, for the remainder of 2020-21; and Rachelle Rowlison, aide/cafeteria, for the remainder of 2020-21.
• voted for the updated list of substitute teachers from the NwOESC.
• approved the high school program of studies and scheduling handbook for 2021-22.
• OK’d a Virtual Learning Academy participation agreement with the Jefferson County ESC, beginning July 1.
• accepted the following donation: $25 from Garry Rodenberger to the DHS athletic department. Accepted the following donations to the DHS athletic department in memory of Michael Struble: $30 from Michael and Anita Keller; $50 from Suzanne and Jon Hollabaugh; $50 from Nancy Lou Helsel; $50 from Cheryl Swisher; $100 from Jeff and Christine Oberlin. Accepted the following donations: a Presonus Audiobox from the Defiance Band Boosters with a value of $100; Rode Matched Pair Condensor Mics from the Defiance Band Boosters with a value of $199; $115 from Jameson Burriss (seventh grader — A Boy and A Shovel) to the DMS cafeteria; $250 from Jay Hanson/Wells Fargo as a WFA sponsor to the boys tennis team; $300 from Jim Hench to help defray expenses for the Senior Awards and Hall of Fame event; $500 from Leonard G. Myers Jr. Trust to the DHS vocal music department in memory of Leonard Myers; $500 from Leonard G. Myers Jr. Trust to the DHS instrumental music department in memory of Leonard Myers; an American Heart Association CPR in school kit from the American Heart Association with a value of $649; and craft supplies and decoration from JoAnn Fabrics with a value of $8,493.41.
