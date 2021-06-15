SHERWOOD — The Central Local Board of Education was given an update on projects underway during its meeting Monday. The board also discussed the school year, and the state softball championship team.
Superintendent Steve Arnold gave an update on the projects taking place at Fairview Middle/High School, explaining interior projects are still in the demolition stage, while exterior paving is “moving along quickly.”
“The interior projects continue with the demolition stage, with the six science rooms largely ready for construction,” began Arnold. “The band room tiers are about 90% removed, with a lot of dirt under them that needs removed. The high school restrooms are about 75% cleared, and the middle school restrooms are a little further along than the high school restrooms. However, there is still work to be done.
“The chorus room has a ways to go with the tiers cut but still in place,” continued Arnold. “We meet once a week with the architect and general contractor so communication is strong. The parking lots are moving along very quickly. The east lot is ready for asphalt, and the pour is supposed to start later this week. The new lot between the ball fields is basically ready, with the pours to occur shortly after the east lot is done.
Added Arnold: “We haven’t received word yet on whether the stone lot or the front circle will follow.”
Arnold, Fairview High School principal, Tim Breyman, and several board members offered congratulations to the Fairview softball team which captured the Division III state title.
Said Breyman: “We are so very proud of our girls and their coaches. This was truly a historic feat that will be remembered forever.”
Many board members echoed those sentiments, while pointing out the scholastic accolades of the team. In addition, Arnold and the board members thanked everyone who made 2020-21 a success. Arnold and the board touted the fact that all Fairview students, whether in person, or remote, were taught by Fairview teachers.
Beth Bechtol, a Fairview Middle School teacher and co-president of the Teachers Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS), began the meeting by thanking the board, superintendent, administration, support staff, parents/guardians for their support in making the school year a success.
Bechtol also shared her pride in the fact that all Fairview students were taught by Fairview educators.
The board was introduced to new educator/varsity football coach Philip Mauro. Mauro thanked the board for the opportunity, shared his excitement, and told the board he was living just down the street in Sherwood.
In his report, CFO/treasurer Kerry Samples explained the district does not need to advance funds from the General Fund to the Food Service Fund, and that $65,000 was being returned to the general fund.
The district also announced breakfast and lunch prices, but with the Seamless Summer Food Program in effect next school year, those prices won’t affect students because those meals will be free.
Board member David Karlstadt asked why lunch prices weren’t raised, which had been the plan because of deficit spending in food services. His reasoning was that with free lunches next year, raising prices now will be a benefit in the future. Arnold told Karlstadt that he and Samples would discuss it.
Approved by the board was a change the school calendar to reflect Aug. 30 as a professional development (PD) day, and Aug. 31 as the first day for students. Arnold shared the PD was needed before the start of the year.
The board met in executive session for the purpose of negotiations, with no action taken after executive session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Joann Reed, bus driver, at the end of the contract year.
• approved the following individuals to teach summer school: $35 per hour — Kim Beek, Curt Foust, Scott Hall, Jess Hotmire, Jacob Panico and Denae Roose. $15 per hour — Kobe Baker, Kim Warner and Jamie Wisda.
• OK’d the employment of several individuals to one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22.
• voted for the Ohio Juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center education agreement for 2021-22 at a cost of $44 per day, per student.
• approved the technical services agreement with the Northern Buckeye Education Council.
• OK’d the Frontline Technologies Aesop customer agreement for 2021-22 in the amount of $3,528.93.
• voted for the Strategic Solutions agreement scanning and software for 2021-22 in the amount of $5,995.
• approved a memorandum of understanding for the hosting of education intern and practicum students with Defiance College, effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• Set fees for grades K-5 at $60; grades 6-8 at $55; and Fairview High School fees based on courses taken, for 2021-22.
• approved athletic event prices for 2021-22 as follows: football and boys basketball: presale, students and gate, $6. Volleyball, girls basketball and wrestling: gate and students, $6. Freshman basketball (when not included with a JV event), and junior high events: Gate and students, $4. All-year passes: students, $75; family, $300; and non-residential senior, $50.
• OK’d the use of Hometown Ticketing for all online ticket sales for all home athletic events.
• approved the transfer of $437.69 from the general fund to the unclaimed fund.
• authorized any additional adjustments necessary to close out the fiscal year; and temporary appropriations, carryover projects and Title appropriations for fiscal year 2022.
• authorized Samples to set up change funds for 2021-22.
• accepted the following donations: $25 to the general fund (newspaper) from Cuffle Holdings; $2,185 to the Class of 1959 Scholarship Fund from various 1959 graduates; $200 to the class of 2022 from the Defiance Police Officers’ Association; $50 to the band fund from Youngstown Concert Band; $25 to the band fund from John Kaylor; $25 to the band fund from Friday Club; $100 to the band fund from Melissa Habowski; and $300 to the athletic fund from Todd and Julie Wiles.
