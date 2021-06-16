LIBERTY CENTER — An approval to execute guaranteed maximum price (GMP) 2 related to the board's renovation project, and personnel matters, were handled by the Liberty Center Local Board of Education during a special meeting Tuesday morning.
On the list of personnel matters was the hiring of a new Liberty Center Middle School principal, the hiring of a new director of student services, and job description updates for the director of student services.
Superintendent Richie Peters shared the time had come for the approval of GMP 2, which includes work on the exterior of the metal building at Rex Lingruen Stadium and landscaping. Included in that work will be new fencing around the stadium, made possible through an anonymous donation of $125,000.
"We had to, for a number of different reasons, divide the project into three pieces, mostly because of timing," said Peters. "We had to move forward with GMP 1 when we did (last month) to essentially be finished with that work before the fall sports seasons. Now we're moving forward with GMP 2, which will finish up the work at Rex Lingruen Stadium, which includes the fencing thanks to the anonymous donation from a community member."
Meanwhile, the board voted to hire Kyle Storrer as new middle school principal. Storrer, who has spent the past seven years at Wauseon Exempted Village Schools, replaces former middle school principal Greg Radwan. He was hired as the new Liberty Center High School principal in April, after former principal Larry Black transferred from high school principal to director of the Liberty Education Center.
Storrer has served as an English and social studies teacher at Winterfield Venture Academy in Toledo (2008-09), as a math teacher at Fairview Middle School (2009-14) and as an English/language arts teacher at Wauseon Middle School (2014-present). He has been a part of committees and has coached sports.
Peters explained the district received 24 applicants for the position, with six garnering interviews from a committee that included: Peters; elementary principal, Allison Postl; Radwan; middle school secretary, Teresa Bolstelman; and middle school teachers, Carrie Sines and Joanne Junge.
The superintendent went on to explain why Storrer was the right person for the job.
"After the first round of interviews, Kyle was the unanimous choice by everyone on the committee," said Peters. "I brought Kyle back in for a conversation, offered him the position and he accepted. Anytime you're looking for a principal, you're looking for a person who connects with people and he stood out through the interview process with the way he presented himself, and his vision for the position.
"He's had experience at the middle school his whole career, 13 years in fact, including at Wauseon where he worked with some of the curriculum initiatives, as well as serving as a head golf coach and a JV boys basketball coach," continued Peters. "Not only during the interview process, but also during the reference check process, he was the clear candidate out of a very good group of candidates."
The board went on to accept the resignation of Kimberly Kamelesky, director of students services, effective July 31. The board also voted to offer Katie Jimenez a two-year, 220-day contract as the new director of students services, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2023. Jimenez was also approved for compensation for five additional days on an as-needed basis.
Jimenez, who has worked in the district the past four years as a curriculum consultant and gifted coordinator through the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC), will handle those duties, as well as special education duties in her new position (which is the reason for the update in the job description).
In addition, Jimenez will receive support through the NwOESC with special educational services at Liberty Center, as well as the Liberty Education Center.
"She's spent the last six years at the ESC as a consultant, including the last four years a few days a week here at Liberty Center," said Peters. "Prior to working at the ESC, she was a high school social studies teacher at Stryker, and with the resignation of Kim, we felt she was the right person to fill that position. She will be overseeing curriculum, gifted and special education."
