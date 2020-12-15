SHERWOOD — Approval to move forward with the bid phase for interior projects at Fairview Middle/High School was given by the Central Local Board of Education on Monday evening. In addition, the board approved a sub-recipient agreement with Mark Township to receive $20,000 in CARES Act funding.
At the October meeting of the board, superintendent Steve Arnold shared that Garmann Miller Architects was close to having final drawings for renovation of interior spaces at the middle/high school building, which are part of the permanent improvement levy approved by district voters.
Those spaces include: middle school and high school restrooms; the sixth-grade science, eighth-grade general science, physical science and life science rooms; and the band and chorus rooms. The estimated cost to do the work is approximately $1.6 million.
On Monday, the board approved a resolution which includes the specifications and estimated cost of construction, as provided by Garmann Miller, and authorized Garmann Miller to solicit for the necessary bids for the project. Arnold shared the district would borrow funds for work to begin this summer.
“Kerry (CFO/treasurer, Samples) and I are very comfortable moving forward with having these projects done this upcoming summer,” said Arnold. “These projects will require us to borrow somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.6 million. If all continues to go as planned, the recommendation for borrowing money may come in a few months.”
Arnold went on to share that discussion on exterior projects (parking lot, bus garage) is still needed before making any recommendations.
“We’ve had recent interactions with Bell Engineering, but we’re not ready to move forward at this time,” said Arnold.
Said board president Jeff Timbrook: “Those projects, it’s been a long process getting to this point, so it’s great to see this come to fruition. Hopefully we can get some good bids and be able to keep that moving forward. It’s exciting news in a time where there hasn’t been a lot of exciting news.”
Arnold also shared the district continues to use its in-service days for remote learning management. At present, the remote learning plan is being utilized by 103 students in the district. Said Arnold: “Google Classroom has been a tremendous tool for our remote plan.”
The superintendent told the board that school will dismiss early on Dec. 22 for Christmas break, with school resuming on Jan. 4, 2021.
In his report, Samples shared financial news, including the district is tracking $152,000 worse than the same time last year, due to lower state funding and lower income tax receipts. Samples also told the board the district has two years left to pay on the elementary bond debt, and that 2020 tax valuations are in, with a 6% decrease in total over last year, or approximately $10,839,380.
Samples discussed a $20,000 sub-grant in CARES Act funding from Mark Township, which the board later approved. The money can only be used for COVID-19 related expenses.
The money will be used to purchase an iPad for each middle school and high school athletic team to live stream their events; to purchase a handicap entrance control for the rear high school door; additional tables for the cafeteria; cleaning supplies; and touchless faucets, hand dryers and towel dispensers for the restrooms.
In her report, Fairview Elementary principal Sherrie Brown shared that the elementary school will host a virtual author night featuring Dennis Mathew, author of “Bello the Chello.”
The event will take place Thursday evening in two segments, the first segment for students in grades preschool-2 from 6:45-7:15 p.m., and the second for students in grades 3-5 from 7:15-8 p.m.
Mathew will read the book to students and answer questions, with the students taking home a care package beforehand to be enjoyed during their presentation.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Katrina Tonneas as girls cross country coach. She served in that capacity for nine years.
• approved maternity leave for Jessie Sliwinski from approximately March 1, 2021-April 12, 2021.
• okayed a $400 stipend for John Elchelbarger to provide media services for 2020-21.
• voted for Josh Neilson as a bus driver substitute for 2020-21.
• set the date and time of the annual organization meeting for Jan. 11 at 5:30 p.m., and appointed Jeff Timbrook as president pro-tem.
• approved the renewal of membership with the Ohio School Boards Association for 2021.
• approved the graduation seals (Fine and Performing Arts Seal; Community Service Seal; and Student Engagement Seal) for Fairview High School as presented.
• accepted the following donations: $1,200 from Sonrise Church to the technology fund; $6,017.50 from United Way to the elementary principal fund; $100 from Josh and Kristi Kimpel to the elementary principal fund; $93 from Bill’s Locker Room to the class of 2023 fund; $20 from the Langham family to the FFA fund; $100 from Hicksville Auto Recyclers to the archery fund; $603.94 from Studio C to the athletic fund; $100 from Steve and Jennifer Rohrs to the athletic fund; $298 from Bill’s Locker Room to the girls basketball fund; and $50 from Jenni Vogelsong to the volleyball fund.
