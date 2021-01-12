SHERWOOD — The annual organizational meeting was held by the Central Local Board of Education on Monday, followed by its regular meeting of the board. During the regular meeting, the board was given an update on the timeline for interior projects, discussed possible exterior projects, and was given an update on remote learning.
During the organizational meeting, elected as president and vice president for 2021 were Jeff Timbrook and Ben Guisinger, respectively.
Other business included:
• okaying the regular meeting of the board to continue on the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m., with the exception of March, which will be held March 15.
• authorizing Timbrook as legislative liaison and Scott Schindler as student achievement liaison for 2021.
• utilizing the uniform system of accounting for all funds within the district.
• authorizing the treasurer to pay bills for the district; advance funds and transfer funds as needed; request advances from the county auditor; and to invest inactive funds as available for 2021; to prepare and utilize facsimile signature to checks, drafts, warrants, vouchers or other instruments for the payment of money necessary or desirable in connection with the withdrawal of board funds for and on its behalf.
• authorizing the high school principal to serve as purchasing agent for funds 008, 200 and 300 for 2021; and the superintendent as purchasing agent for the district for all other funds for 2021.
• declaring that the emergency requirements of the district for calendar year 2021 are current operating expenses. Under authority of this resolution, to further authorize the treasurer to deposit the proceeds of the current emergency tax levy directly into the general fund.
• appointing the superintendent, on behalf of the board as representative to the several local, county and state entities.
• declaring the Sherwood State Bank, the State Bank, Red Tree Investments and StarOhio as the depositories for district funds for 2021.
• appointing the superintendent and treasurer as designees to attend the public records seminars for the board.
• authorizing the superintendent to enter into agreements with Ohio colleges and universities for the purpose of College Credit Plus.
• recognizing the value in providing meals, refreshments and/or other amenities for staff, students, citizens, advisory groups who participate in meetings and staff development sessions, or on other occasions as deemed appropriate by the administration.
Following the organizational meeting, superintendent Steve Arnold gave an update on the schedule for the interior projects which were approved for bid at last month’s meeting.
The following is the schedule from Garmann Miller Architects: bid documents complete by Feb. 11; bid documents to go out on or about Feb. 12 and be out three-plus weeks; interested contractors may walk the building March 3; and bids to take place through electronic bidding March 9.
“From there, we need to move our March meeting to March 15 (the third Monday instead of the second Monday), in order to accept or reject bids,” said Arnold.”
Arnold followed with an update on the parking lot and bus garage projects that have been discussed, sharing tentative drawings of how those spaces could be transformed.
“Bell Engineering has presented an updated proposal that fits within our budget (of approximately $1.6 million),” said Arnold. “After much review and discussion, (CFO/treasurer) Kerry (Samples) and I believe that we can responsibly borrow the money needed to complete the exterior projects this summer.”
No action was taken by the board on the projects on Monday.
The superintendent gave an update on remote learning, explaining that the district is in full remote learning until Jan. 19, with a professional day scheduled for Monday. Arnold explained the decision was made to go full remote until Jan. 19 to try and cut down on positive cases of COVID-19 at district buildings.
A trio of board members complimented the district leadership on the decision to go to remote learning for two weeks following the Christmas break in an effort to keep COVID cases at a minimum. Concerning COVID, the governor changed the protocol for students who come into contact with someone who is positive at school.
A student can stay in school if they were a close contact of someone in the classroom or on a bus, if they were socially distanced and wearing a mask. That change is not in effect if a student comes in contact during lunch or while participating in extra-curriculars.
Central Local will continue to contact tracing students based on the new guidelines, contact parents and let them decide if their child will stay in school. A child can stay as long as he/she is not exhibiting symptoms.
Approved by the board were a pair of memorandums of understand (MOUs) with the Teachers’ Association of Central Local Schools (TACLS), agreeing to pay teachers who give up their planning time to teach another class $25 per class due to a lack of substitutes, and updating an agreement due to changes in the insurance plan for 2021.
In other business, the board:
• was recognized and thanked as part of Board Recognition Month.
• accepted the resignation of Dave Miller, teacher, effective Jan. 31. Miller has served the district for 37 years. A substitute will finish the rest of the year in Miller’s place.
• approved the 2021-22 school calendar, with a student start date of Aug. 30 and a student end date of May 27, 2022. Graduation is scheduled for May 29, 2022.
• okayed the annual senior scholarship ceremony for May 2, 2022 at 2 p.m.
• accepted the following donations: $250 to the wrestling scholarship fund from Gary and Barb Arnos, $100 to the elementary principal fund from Karen Brown Memorial; $200 to the elementary principal fund from Ney Jaycees; $500 to the elementary principal fund from Sherwood State Bank; $250 to the elementary principal fund from S&S Directional Boring; $100 to the elementary principal fund from Toby Phillips; $100 to the elementary principal fund from Soles Motor Sports; $400 to the elementary principal fund from the United Way; $250 to the elementary principal fund from Bryan Eagles; $100 to the archery fund from Hicksville Auto Recyclers; $1,000 to the archery fund from Defiance Moose Lodge; $100 to the archery fund from Phillips Farms; $250 to the archery fund from Jewell Grain Co.; $1,100 to the volleyball fund from Brook Genail; and $50 to the volleyball fund from Jane Meyer.
