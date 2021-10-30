Four County Career Center held a member school principal tour arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman. Ayersville High School principal, Rob Luderman toured the labs and saw demonstrations by the students from Ayersville who attend the career center. Shown in the Fire & Rescue lab are from left, Brock Retcher (Ag/Diesel Mechanics); Ainsley Koch (Fire & Rescue); and Principal Luderman.
