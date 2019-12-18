PAULDING — Drawings for a proposed new press box at the Paulding Exempted Village Schools football/track complex were approved by the Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education Tuesday evening. In addition, the board held a public hearing on the 2020-21 school calendar, and learned of student achievement by a Paulding senior attending Vantage Career Center.
Kraig Beilharz of Beilharz Architects was in attendance to go over the final drawings of the press box project with the board. He gave the board a detailed presentation of the drawings, and discussed the bid process. He explained that the board should be looking to bid the project in January, so that after a general contractor is selected, that company can get started as soon as February.
The estimated cost for the project is $550,000-$600,000. The board has partnered with the Paulding County Area Foundation to solicit funds for the project (see release, page A10).
“Everything is set up with Paulding County Area Foundation, and according to (executive director) Lisa McClure, the foundation has already received some donations,” said Paulding superintendent Ken Amstutz. “From what Lisa told me, this is a good time of year to seek donations.”
In his report to the board, Amstutz commended Gage Smith, a senior at Vantage Career Center from Paulding. Smith, a senior in the junior Network Systems class, recently earned his Test Out Linux Pro Certification, which normally takes an entire year to complete. Smith not only did it in a semester, he scored in the top 10% in the country, including high school and college students, as well as industry professionals.
The passing score for Linux Pro is 1,360 out 1,800, with Smith scoring 1,748. The average score for a high school student is 677 with a 30% passing rate, and 1,144 for college students, with a 59% passing rate. Smith is also the classroom president, and regional Business Professionals of America secretary.
“This young man will have a world of opportunities ahead of him, and congratulations to Gage on his fine work,” said Amstutz.
A public hearing on the 2020-21 school calendar was held, with Amstutz sharing the first day of school will be Aug. 19, with the last day of school May 20. There are four professional development days built into the schedule, with graduation slated for May 23. Although only one member of the public was in attendance, anyone that would like to give input on the calendar can do so by calling the district office. The calendar is slated for approval next month.
The superintendent then gave updates on the District Leadership Team (DLT) and elementary benchmark meetings, in which he shared that a DLT meeting with be held Wednesday (today) to discuss the academic, culture and climate goals. There also will be follow-up discussion on the 7 Mindsets, which was presented to the DLT last month by Ayersville Middle School principal Kirk Jones.
Amstutz also shared that a follow-up about benchmarking will be discussed in the DLT meeting, following a professional development day on the topic that was held Dec. 2. Said Amstutz: “These are all things we need to talk about so that we can all be on the same page.”
The board voted to enter executive session following the regular meeting for the purpose of employment and compensation of a public official. No action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• voted to set the organization meeting for 7 p.m. Jan. 14 in the administration board room, with the regular meeting to follow. Current board president Mark Manz will serve as president pro-tem.
• approved sending approximately 32 National Honor Society students and nine chaperones to New York City by chartered bus, March 16-19 at a cost of approximately $750 per student, paid for by the student and fundraisers.
• okayed a one-year limited contract for Ronald Goodwin, bus driver, effective Dec. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.