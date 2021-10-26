LIBERTY CENTER — A new school resource officer (SRO) was introduced to the Liberty Center Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday.
The board also heard presentations from high school principal Greg Radwan, athletic director Kaleb Pohlman and director of student services Katie Jimenez.
In addition, superintendent Richie Peters gave an update on the new COVID-19 quarantine guidelines county superintendents, and the Henry County Health Department released Oct. 13.
The board was introduced to new SRO Kathy Zumfelde, a deputy with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Zumfelde replaced Ryan Zumfelde, who is related to her husband.
“We work with the sheriff’s department on this partnership, and deputy Zumfelde started the beginning of the year,” said Peters. “She’s been working very hard, she’s connected with the kids and the staff, she’s staying on top of security and doing a very good job overall.”
Radwan shared information about career readiness, telling the board the high school will begin using the Naviance Career Readiness platform this year. The program has assessments, activities and objectives students will utilize to begin navigating a career path.
Students will be participating in these activities during homeroom starting their freshman year, and build a portfolio through their senior year.
Athletic Director Kaleb Pohlman discussed student drug testing, which currently takes place through Great Lakes Biomedical (GLB), which charges the district $17 per test. Testing takes place once a month from August-May, with an employee from GLB on site.
Pohlman explained that he, or his secretary, DeeAnn Shafer, or both of them, are present to ensure the code of conduct is signed, and that the correct students are getting tested. He believes the district can conduct the testing in house, and save approximately $5,000 per year.
“No certification is required to provide a drug test,” said Pohlman. “I would act as the test facilitator, and not only would the process save the district money, there would also be greater flexibility on when testing could be conducted.
“Should a positive test occur, we would have a lab service agreement in place with St. Luke’s McLaren (Maumee) in order to follow the same process as outlined in our handbook to have a second test available,” added Pohlman.
Director of Student Services Katie Jimenez presented information about the state report card, which was released Oct. 14. The data shows enrollment of 970 students, with a 93.7% attendance rate and a 97.7% graduation rate. The performance data shows Liberty Center earned 95 of a possible 120 points.
Data was collected for third-eighth grade, algebra I, American U.S. government, American U.S. history, biology, English/language arts II and geometry.
“Other data points were limited due to a lack of data from the 2019-20 school year due to COVID,” said Jimenez. “Grades were not given to school districts due to this gap in data.”
In his report, Peters shared that since the new quarantine guidelines were put in place, there has been one positive COVID-19 case in the district. Before discussing the case, he reiterated the new guidelines.
The following are the two choices families of students have when close contact with someone with COVID-19 happens at school:
• At-home quarantine: 10 days at home or return to school after day five with proof of a negative test result and no symptoms.
• In-school mask quarantine: If the student is symptom-free, he/she is allowed to stay in school wearing a mask for 10 days. They may stop wearing the mask indoors after day five with proof of a negative test result and no symptoms.
“We’ve had one instance where a student tested positive, and through contact tracing, 11 students were deemed a close contact,” said Peters. “All 11 students chose to come back to school wearing a mask. Fortunately we’ve only had one case, but in the past, those 11 kids would have had to quarantine at home, instead of being in school getting in-person instruction. At this point, none of the 11 students have tested positive.
“We think it’s a step in the right direction, as far as living with COVID, knowing it may not go away any time soon,” continued Peters. “This (new guidelines) allows us to keep our kids in school in a safe manner. Since Oct. 1, we’ve only had three positive cases, so we’re seeing a trend with our numbers going down. Thus far, we’ve had 251 students quarantined, and up until Oct. 13, again, those students would have had to stay home.”
In new business, Peters informed the members a Senior Citizens Breakfast will be held Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the school auditeria.
In other business, the board:
• approved the sample plan document, Section 125 Flexible Benefit Plan for American Fidelity for non-union employees, classified employees and certified employees.
• OK’d the following student activity budgets: cross country (amended); and archery club.
• voted for several classroom volunteers for 2021-22; several individuals to serve on their respective Building Leadership Teams (BLT) for 2021-22; several individuals to serve on the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) for 2021-22; several individuals to serve on their respective Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS); and several extra-curricular volunteers for 2021-22.
• offered Stacy Bowers a one-year supplemental contract for middle school student council (50%); Eric Witte a continuing contract as a 10-month school custodian; and Ellen Bockelman a two-year contract as a bus driver.
• appointed Allison Postl and Greg Radwan as the administrative representatives on the LPDC for 2021-22.
• approved the following non-certified individuals for one-year supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Brian Dotson and Tyler Short, assistant wrestling; and Brett Rhoda and Clayton Hill, junior high wrestling.
• accepted the retirement/resignation of Maryann Riemund, bus driver, effective Nov. 5.
• retroactively OK’d an agreement with NEOLA for services related to the maintenance of district policy, administrative guidelines and forms manual.
• voted for the 2023 middle school overnight trip to Washington, D.C., June 8-11, 2023 for students in the class of 2027 and 2028.
• accepted the following donations: 78 BinaxNOW test kits from the State of Ohio; and $70 to the BA Miller Field at the spring sports complex from Ward Hogrefe Family Memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.