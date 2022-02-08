WAUSEON — Two presentations were heard at the Feb. 4 meeting of the Wauseon Exempted Village School Board of Education meeting.
Matt Gilroy, executive director of the Fulton County Economic Development Corporation, spoke about a tax abatement for a potential new hotel located by Ohio Turnpike Exit 34. The board also heard a presentation from Joe Friess, middle school principal, about the Ron Clark Academy “student houses” at the middle school.
A handful of personnel items were approved. Among them was the resignation for the purpose of retirement from David R. Fleming, district treasurer and chief financial officer effective July 1. Fleming has served the district since October 2016.
The board also accepted the resignation of McKalyn Roth as primary school intervention specialist effective Aug. 1.
The board approved the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list as presented and offered a one-year contract to Sierra Medina as a middle school 3 hour Cook at Step 0 on the approved salary schedule effective Feb. 7.
Several donations were made to the district. The board approved a $1,236 donation from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for landscaping to the high school. Also accepted were several donations for the elementary school food bank. Those include canned food donation from the Fulton County Health Center fitness class, $600 at Chief Supermarket from Allen Huelskamp with the Knights of Columbus, donation of a pig for processing from Doug Kutzli at the Gerald Grain, processing of a pig into one pound sausage packages from Glenn and Viola Coblentz, and food donation from Erica Volman at Kids World Inc.
Transfers approved to the general fund were $620,000 from the bus garage set-a-side and $49,000 from the softball set-a-side. The same changes to the FY22 permanent appropriations funds were approved.
The board approved the implementation of minimum transportation standards of pupils for the 2022-23 school year due to the failure of the 2.0% Earned Income Tax Levy in Nov. 2 election. Ohio Revised Code 3327.01 outlines these standards. Minimum transportation standards require transporting students in grade K-8 who live more than two miles from the school building they are assigned by the Board of Education.
In other action, the board:
• approved the meeting minutes as corrected and presented.
• heard Teresa Hartsock address the Board during the hearing of the public.
• approved the bills and financial reports as presented.
• heard a financial update from the treasurer.
• approved an overnight trip for the FFA to attend the State FFA Convention and Expo in Columbus May 5-6.
• heard discussion regarding the Notice of Tax Increment District; R.C. 5709.83.
• entered into executive session for the discussion of the employment and dismissal of employees. No action was taken was back in open session.
