PAULDING — Paulding County Economic Director Tim Copsey was on hand at the Paulding Exempted Village Schools Board of Education Tuesday evening in order to speak about a new community reinvestment agreement.
Before speaking about the new proposal, Copsey gave a recap of some recent happenings in the Paulding County Economic Development office. He said that the zoning meeting for the proposed Dollar General in Paulding was happening at the same time as the school board meeting.
Also, Copsey updated the board on the recent meeting of about 29 individuals at Pioneer Railroad — the Napoleon-Defiance-Western line. The meeting was to discuss a possible drop site on the line that would be inside the Paulding School District.
“We talked to the individuals that were there, but also some businesses in the Paulding School District about the possibilities there,” said Copsey. Too, he added, “It’s a very exciting time for all of us right now.”
After speaking about these recent events, Copsey talked about his main reason for being at the meeting: “We are clearly in need of services of all of these bigger businesses and one of those services is food — we’ve taken a hit with the Pancake House which will be a long drawn out process with that fire, but we are doing our best to help Amanda and Oswald to keep their building here,” Copsey reported. “But at the same time, the Vagabond Village is for sale.”
Copsey said that the sale of the property offered some opportunity for a possible reinvestment area.
“I am here to report to you about the Vagabond Village as a possible Community Reinvestment Area.”
The designation means that a tax abatement would be made available if the school board agreed to the proposal. “What we would like to do tonight is ask your permission to move forward with this area that we’re calling the ‘County Road 424-Emerald Township CRA’,” indicated Copsey.
“The area runs from the Marathon gas station on U.S. 127 to just past the fireworks building where the houses end,” he said.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz asked if a resolution needed to be made and if it was needed immediately. Copsey replied, “We do not need a resolution. The commissioners are on board if the school board is on board, so we just need your minutes to reflect that you agree to us going forward with this to make plans.”
Amstutz asked, “What is the timeline on this, Tim?” Copsey replied, “We have already started the process in case everyone would be on board, so if we had this within the next 20-30 days, I think we would be good.”
President of the board Matt Stoller wanted clarification that this was a continuing process. Copsey said that at every step along the way the board would be kept apprised of the situation and their permission would be necessary for every individual application in the process.
In other news, the board:
• also heard a presentation from Anna Wilhelm, Title I reading teacher on the new Heggerty Phonemic Awareness project that the school had implemented. She reported about the success of the new endeavor in filling some of the gaps in reading.
• heard from Paulding County Commissioner Mark Holtsberry regarding the importance of history in the school curriculum and re-election to his position.
• approved three students and advisor of FFA to attend the State Public Speaking and Ohio Youth Capital Challenge in Marysville on March 4-5.
• approved four students and advisor of FFA to attend the State Ag Sales Contest, Marysville, March 13-14.
• approved one-year limited extracurricular contracts: Sydney Collins, head volleyball coach, 2022-23 year; Jeremy Thompson, head cross country coach, 2022-23 year; Jennifer Dietz, varsity cheerleader advisor (football), 2022-23 year; Brian Miller, volunteer JV baseball coach, 2021-22 year.
• accepted resignations: Brittany Newson, PES cook, effective March 8; Sarah Heller, custodian, effective March 10.
• approved service contracts: John Kennedy, industrial tech, 10 days; Maddie Reinhart, guidance, five days.
• rescinded contract with Garrett Stoller, weight program coordinator.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session in order to consider the employment and compensation of public employees or officials. No action was taken and the meeting adjourned when the came back into session.
