AYERSVILLE — A presentation about the possibility of adding athletic fields on property acquired by Ayersville Local Schools in 2018, was shown to the Ayersville Local Board of Education on Monday evening.
In addition, new superintendent Beth Hench presided over her first regular meeting, the board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Ayersville Education Association, as well as handled other matters (see related story, Page A1).
Before presenting information about the possibility of new athletic fields, Ayersville athletic director Rafael Manriquez discussed the district moving to digital ticketing for football and volleyball in the fall, boys’ and girl’s basketball in the winter and for the spring play, using a service called, VANCO.
Manriquez discussed the benefits of going cashless, that a similar system was in place for Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments, and that the system would help generate seating charts for season ticket holders. He went on to share that those who don’t use technology would still be able to attend events.
“It’s something I’ve been looking at the last year, there’s been a big push throughout the state for it due to COVID, and I think now is the time for us to jump in,” said Manriquez.
Benefits Manriquez shared include: accountability, cost-saving reports, elimination of presale tickets, attendees enter contests more quickly, it’s contactless, there’s a possibility to generate ad revenue and it has many uses.
“We’re not going to keep anyone out, we know there may be community members who don’t know how to do it, we’re still going to take their money and let them into the game,” said Manriquez.
Manriquez then turned his attention to 12 acres the district acquired from the Kunesh family in a lease-purchase agreement in 2018. Since that time, four acres have been used for a solar array.
Before focusing on the remaining eight acres, he shared part of the vision could include upgrades to the football scoreboard, the football press box, with a possibility of adding a press box at the baseball/softball fields, and a space to add storage for track related items.
The attention then turned to the acreage with Manriquez explaining how the space could be utilized.
“One of the big things we lost in building the new building is space for our sports facilities,” said Manriquez. “Since acquiring the Kunesh land a few years ago, now is the time to start planning how we can best utilize it. I think for the time being, the best thing to do is just plant grass so we can use it in multiple ways.
Those multiple ways shared by Manriquez included more practice areas, including areas for Booster ball practices, band practices and football practices; map out a cross country course, which could be used to host an invite and generate revenue; find space for golf practices; and in the future, possibly build a field house.
Board member Char Ondrus asked if Manriquez planned on sharing these plans with the Ayersville Athletic Boosters, and he answered, “Yes,” with Ondrus reminding him the next meeting is Wednesday.
Board member Shelby Martinez asked if these upgrades included “the God-awful tennis courts,” to which Manriquez shared after a recent run through of the courts, they would, “probably need to be gutted and replaced, which could cost, $25,000.”
Martinez asked him to look into it, “because they are an embarrassment to our district.”
Said Ondrus: “Maybe we could do some fundraisers for it.”
Hench went on to reiterate the plans were not set in stone, and that no decisions have been made.
