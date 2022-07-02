ANTWERP — A positive treasurer’s report, legislation reports and handbook updates were the focus of Antwerp Local Schools Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.
According to Treasurer Kristine Stuart, the district ended the year on the plus side.
“In May we received 96.45% of our projected revenue and we spent 79.87% of our projected budget,” Stuart reported. “On tonight’s agenda is approval of revised revenue and appropriations for fiscal year 2022. Our estimated cash balance for today is $7.2 million, and what we had on spending the report for June was $6.9 million. So we were about $280,000 better than what we projected.”
Board member Robert Herber reported the Gov. Mike DeWine’s signed House Bill 99.
“Basically what it boils down to: they will now allow certain individuals to carry a weapon inside the school,” said Herber. “A few things I don’t care about: the state wants to know who it is, while I understand why, I just don’t like a list of something like that because those lists always seem to leak out.”
Two other bills were also signed: House Bill 687, making monies available for school construction; and HB 583, which extends relaxed guidelines for hiring substitute teachers for the the 2022-23 school year.
Board member Dennis Recker reported on construction for Vantage Career Center.
“The roundabouts are a big issue for transporting the students,” said Recker. “That should be done by the time school starts. The intersection of (U.S.) 127 and (U.S.) 224 is down right now, because they are putting a roundabout in there, but that should be open by the time school starts.”
In his report, Middle/High School Principal Travis Lichty reported about the updates to the student handbook, pointing out specifically the academic eligibility requirements for athletics.
“Summer school is credit recovery, it is not athletic eligibility recovery,” reported Lichty. “What I mean by that is if a student gets two Fs in the spring quarter he is ineligible for the fall in the first nine weeks of the season (for sports).”
Lichty also pointed to the addition in the Handbook of College Credit Plus courses being offered in-person at Antwerp Schools this year.
“As you know Mrs. Sorrell is now certified to teach College Credit Plus,” he added. “We are offering our first two courses in-person here this year, in align with Northwest State (Community College), so there’s some language on that.”
Elementary Principal Tracey Stokes reported her focus has been on positive behavior expectations.
“Rather than saying (in the handbook), ‘don’t do this’ and ‘don’t do that,’ ‘this is what we expect of you’ next year is our focus,” said Stokes.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the resignations of Krista Runk, intervention specialist, and Brittni George, elementary teacher.
• approved supplemental contracts for the fall.
• met in executive session to discuss safety updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.