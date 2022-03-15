HAVILAND — Updates to several board policies and conversation about the curriculum were the focus of Wayne Trace Local School’s board meeting on Monday night.
Policies reflecting Ohio law and revisions to current education department general administrative regulations were reviewed by the board.
The policies ranged from grant funds to staff dress. Also among the revision under consideration was one that required 18-year-old male students to register with the Selective Service in order to participate in the College Credit Plus program.
Curriculum Coordinator Tim Manz was on hand at the meeting to talk about the district’s curriculum. Mark Holtsberry, county commissioner had spoken at the meeting earlier to express concern about the teaching of history.
The board asked Manz if he had any concerns about the curriculum, especially in the teaching of history, as Holtsberry had expressed. Manz said that he was confident in saying that the district was teaching correctly and that there were no concerns.
Manz also reported on e-sports, a topic the district had looked at before COVID. The board encouraged him to look at drone racing and other possibilities and report back with recommendations.
It was also a night of celebration for the school as they honored both the wrestling team and the band/choir for their wins this weekend.
Coach George Clemens III and his assistants were commended for leading the varsity wrestling team to individual titles in the Green Meadows Conference: Corbin Kimmel, Hunter Long and Jarrett Hornish. The trio also won individual sectional and district titles which qualified them for a state berth.
At the state level, Long came home with the trophy.
This weekend was also an important one for the musical set at the school as the band and choir both came home with superior ratings, making them eligible to compete at the state level.
In other news, the board:
• approved the purchase of new English/language arts curriculum for transitional kindergarten through sixth-grade at a cost of $129,527.23.
• approved purchase of a bus at a cost of $93,004 through Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council.
• voted to allow the eighth-grade to visit Washington, D.C., from May 10-13.
• confirmed acceptance of open enrollment applications between April 1-June 1 for the 2022-23 school year, with applications accepted from qualifying students from anywhere in the state of Ohio.
• approved supplemental contracts: Anne Myers, assistant high school volleyball; Corey Adams, baseball volunteer; Treg Lymanstall, eighth-grade boys basketball; Derrick Miller, eighth-grade boys basketball.
